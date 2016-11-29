Wisconsin-Green Bay-Kansas State lineups, TV, tipoff time, facts and figures

Wisconsin-Green Bay at Kansas State
WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m. Wednesday at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan.
TV/RADIO: FSKC; WHB (810 AM)
Projected starters
P No. Wis.-Green Bay Ht. Yr. PPG
F 45 Kenneth Lowe 6-8 Sr. 4.3
F 2 Turner Botz 6-7 Sr. 9.5
G 34 Charles Cooper 6-4 Sr. 13.5
G 12 Trevor Anderson 6-2 Fr. 12.8
G 3 Khalil Small 6-2 Jr. 12.2
P No. Kansas State Ht. Yr. PPG
F 4 D.J. Johnson 6-9 Sr. 11.0
F 32 Dean Wade 6-10 So. 6.5
G 25 Wesley Iwundu 6-7 Sr. 13.3
G 5 Barry Brown 6-3 So. 14.2
G 3 Kamau Stokes 6-0 So. 11.0
ABOUT WISCONSIN-GREEN BAY (3-3): The Phoenix has been up and down this season, beating Northland College, Bowling Green and UMKC but losing to Pacific, Murray State and Central Michigan. A trip to Manhattan represents its first game against a name opponent. Green Bay plays an unusual style, similar to West Virginia. It likes to press and run up and down the floor.
ABOUT KANSAS STATE (5-1): The Wildcats are coming off their first loss of the season, a 69-68 defeat against Maryland in the championship game of the Barclays Center Classic. Johnson played one of his best games against Maryland, scoring 26 points and grabbing eight rebounds. Wade remains in an early season funk after being held scoreless against Maryland.
Kellis Robinett: @KellisRobinett
