K-State women win Island Division of Paradise Jam basketball tourney

The Kansas State women’s team continued its hot start by winning the Island Division of the Paradise Jam with a 61-40 victory over UTEP on Saturday in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.
The Wildcats improved to 6-0 for the eighth time in the program’s history.
Seniors Breanna Lewis and Pleasant Hill’s Kindred Wesemann led the way for K-State. Lewis had 21 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Wesemann, who was chosen Island Division tournament MVP, scored in 19 points. She made four three-pointers and added four rebounds and three assists.
Sparkle Taylor led UTEP, 1-5, with 10 points.
K-State jumped out to a 16-2 lead in the first quarter. Wesemann was 3 for 3 from the field and made all three of her free throws for 11 points in the quarter.
Lewis scored 12 points in the second quarter, and the Wildcats led 33-18 at the half.
