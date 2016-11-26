Photo gallery: Kansas State 34, Kansas 19

Kansas State Wildcats head coach Bill Snyder was hugged by Kansas State Wildcats linebacker Charmeachealle Moore (52) after Snyder collected the 200th win of his career during the Kansas State Univeristy and Univeristy of Kansas football Sunflower Showdown on Saturday, November 26, 2016 in Manhattan, Kansas. K-State beat Kansas 34-19 to give Snyder his 200th win.
Kansas State Wildcats head coach Bill Snyder (middle) talked to his family after Snyder collected the 200th win of his career during the Kansas State Univeristy and Univeristy of Kansas football Sunflower Showdown on Saturday, November 26, 2016 in Manhattan, Kansas. K-State beat Kansas 34-19 to give Snyder his 200th win.
Kansas State Wildcats head coach Bill Snyder blew a kiss to the student section after he collected the 200th win of his career during the Kansas State Univeristy and Univeristy of Kansas football Sunflower Showdown on Saturday, November 26, 2016 in Manhattan, Kansas. K-State beat Kansas 34-19 to give Snyder his 200th win.
Kansas State Wildcats head coach Bill Snyder blew a kiss to the student section after he collected the 200th win of his career during the Kansas State Univeristy and Univeristy of Kansas football Sunflower Showdown on Saturday, November 26, 2016 in Manhattan, Kansas. K-State beat Kansas 34-19 to give Snyder his 200th win.
Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Carter Stanley (9) was sacked by Kansas Jayhawks defensive tackle DeeIsaac Davis (99) and Kansas Jayhawks offensive lineman Antione Frazier (75) in the first quarter during the Kansas State Univeristy and Univeristy of Kansas football Sunflower Showdown on Saturday, November 26, 2016 in Manhattan, Kansas.
Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Carter Stanley (9) tried to slow down Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Brandon Stewart (8) as Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Justin Williams (34) dove for a touchdown in the second quarter during the Kansas State Univeristy and Univeristy of Kansas football Sunflower Showdown on Saturday, November 26, 2016 in Manhattan, Kansas.
Kansas State Craig Settles, Jr., (98) dropped Kansas Jayhawks running back Khalil Herbert (10) for a loss in the second quarter during the Kansas State Univeristy and Univeristy of Kansas football Sunflower Showdown on Saturday, November 26, 2016 in Manhattan, Kansas.
Kansas State Wildcats fullback Winston Dimel (38) ran untouched into the end zone to score in the third quarter during the Kansas State Univeristy and Univeristy of Kansas football Sunflower Showdown on Saturday, November 26, 2016 in Manhattan, Kansas. K-State beat Kansas 34-19 to give Bill Snyder his 200th win.
Line judge Mark Stewart signaled a Wildcats touchdown after Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Joe Hubener (8) snuck the ball in to score in the fourth quarter during the Kansas State Univeristy and Univeristy of Kansas football Sunflower Showdown on Saturday, November 26, 2016 in Manhattan, Kansas. K-State beat Kansas 34-19 to give Bill Snyder his 200th win.
Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Carter Stanley (9) looked to pass in the third quarter during the Kansas State Univeristy and Univeristy of Kansas football Sunflower Showdown on Saturday, November 26, 2016 in Manhattan, Kansas. K-State beat Kansas 34-19 to give Bill Snyder his 200th win.
Kansas Jayhawks linebacker Mike Lee (11) looked to put a hit on Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Joe Hubener (8) in the fourth quarter during the Kansas State Univeristy and Univeristy of Kansas football Sunflower Showdown on Saturday, November 26, 2016 in Manhattan, Kansas. K-State beat Kansas 34-19 to give Bill Snyder his 200th win.
Kansas Jayhawks linebacker Mike Lee (11) knocked Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Alex Delton (5) out of bounds during the Kansas State Univeristy and Univeristy of Kansas football Sunflower Showdown on Saturday, November 26, 2016 in Manhattan, Kansas. K-State beat Kansas 34-19 to give Bill Snyder his 200th win.
Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Alex Delton (5) found a hold as Kansas Jayhawks defensive end Dorance Armstrong Jr. (2) dove for a tackle in the third quarter during the Kansas State Univeristy and Univeristy of Kansas football Sunflower Showdown on Saturday, November 26, 2016 in Manhattan, Kansas. K-State beat Kansas 34-19 to give Bill Snyder his 200th win.
Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Joe Hubener (8) delivered a pass in the third quarter during the Kansas State Univeristy and Univeristy of Kansas football Sunflower Showdown on Saturday, November 26, 2016 in Manhattan, Kansas. K-State beat Kansas 34-19 to give Bill Snyder his 200th win.
Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Byron Pringle (9) ran out of a tackle by Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Marnez Ogletree (10) in the third quarter during the Kansas State Univeristy and Univeristy of Kansas football Sunflower Showdown on Saturday, November 26, 2016 in Manhattan, Kansas. K-State beat Kansas 34-19 to give Bill Snyder his 200th win.
Kansas Jayhawks place kicker Matthew Wyman (7) celebrated with teammates after recovering an on-sides kick in the fourth quarter during the Kansas State Univeristy and Univeristy of Kansas football Sunflower Showdown on Saturday, November 26, 2016 in Manhattan, Kansas. K-State beat Kansas 34-19 to give Bill Snyder his 200th win.
Kansas Jayhawks head coach David Beaty called his team over to the sidelines during the Kansas State Univeristy and Univeristy of Kansas football Sunflower Showdown on Saturday, November 26, 2016 in Manhattan, Kansas. K-State beat Kansas 34-19 to give Bill Snyder his 200th win.
Kansas State Wildcats linebacker Elijah Lee (9) grabbed Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Carter Stanley (9) as he attempted a pass in the fourth quarter during the Kansas State Univeristy and Univeristy of Kansas football Sunflower Showdown on Saturday, November 26, 2016 in Manhattan, Kansas. K-State beat Kansas 34-19 to give Bill Snyder his 200th win.
Kansas State Wildcats defensive end Jordan Willis (75) reached for Kansas Jayhawks running back Ke'aun Kinner (22) as Kinner ran the ball in the fourth quarter during the Kansas State Univeristy and Univeristy of Kansas football Sunflower Showdown on Saturday, November 26, 2016 in Manhattan, Kansas. K-State beat Kansas 34-19 to give Bill Snyder his 200th win.
Kansas State Wildcats defensive back D.J. Reed (2) dove to break up a pass intended for Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Steven Sims Jr. (11) in the fourth quarter during the Kansas State Univeristy and Univeristy of Kansas football Sunflower Showdown on Saturday, November 26, 2016 in Manhattan, Kansas. K-State beat Kansas 34-19 to give Bill Snyder his 200th win.
Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver LaQuvionte Gonzalez (1) caught a pass as Kansas State Wildcats linebacker Charmeachealle Moore (52) was blocked by Kansas Jayhawks running back Ke'aun Kinner (22) in the fourth quarter during the Kansas State Univeristy and Univeristy of Kansas football Sunflower Showdown on Saturday, November 26, 2016 in Manhattan, Kansas. K-State beat Kansas 34-19 to give Bill Snyder his 200th win.
Kansas State Wildcats linebacker Charmeachealle Moore (52) hit Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Carter Stanley (9) as he threw the ball while Kansas State Wildcats defensive end Tanner Wood (34) rushed in the fourth quarter during the Kansas State Univeristy and Univeristy of Kansas football Sunflower Showdown on Saturday, November 26, 2016 in Manhattan, Kansas. K-State beat Kansas 34-19 to give Bill Snyder his 200th win.
Kansas State Wildcats head coach Bill Snyder watched from the sidelines during the Kansas State Univeristy and Univeristy of Kansas football Sunflower Showdown on Saturday, November 26, 2016 in Manhattan, Kansas. K-State beat Kansas 34-19 to give Bill Snyder his 200th win.
Kansas State Wildcats running back Dalvin Warmack (3) broke off a 36 yard run as Kansas Jayhawks linebacker Mike Lee (11) dove for the tackle in the fourth quarter during the Kansas State Univeristy and Univeristy of Kansas football Sunflower Showdown on Saturday, November 26, 2016 in Manhattan, Kansas. K-State beat Kansas 34-19 to give Bill Snyder his 200th win.
Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Brandon Stewart (8) defend Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Deante Burton (6) as he made a catch in the fourth quarter during the Kansas State Univeristy and Univeristy of Kansas football Sunflower Showdown on Saturday, November 26, 2016 in Manhattan, Kansas. K-State beat Kansas 34-19 to give Bill Snyder his 200th win.
Kansas Jayhawks defensive end Dorance Armstrong Jr. (2) and Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Brandon Stewart (8) closed in on Kansas State Wildcats fullback Winston Dimel (38) as he ran the ball in the fourth quarter during the Kansas State Univeristy and Univeristy of Kansas football Sunflower Showdown on Saturday, November 26, 2016 in Manhattan, Kansas. K-State beat Kansas 34-19 to give Bill Snyder his 200th win.
Kansas State Wildcats linebacker Charmeachealle Moore (52) celebrated after recovering a fumble in the fourth quarter during the Kansas State Univeristy and Univeristy of Kansas football Sunflower Showdown on Saturday, November 26, 2016 in Manhattan, Kansas. K-State beat Kansas 34-19 to give Bill Snyder his 200th win.
Kansas State Wildcats offensive lineman Tyler Mitchell (62), Kansas State Wildcats fullback Winston Dimel (38) celebrated a first quarter touchdown as Kansas State Wildcats running back Alex Barnes (34) joined the party during the Kansas State Univeristy and Univeristy of Kansas football Sunflower Showdown on Saturday, November 26, 2016 in Manhattan, Kansas.
Kansas State Wildcats defensive back D.J. Reed (2) wrapped up Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Steven Sims Jr. (11) as Sims made a catch in the first quarter during the Kansas State Univeristy and Univeristy of Kansas football Sunflower Showdown on Saturday, November 26, 2016 in Manhattan, Kansas.
Kansas State Wildcats defensive back Donnie Starks (10) strolled into the end zone to complete a pick-six in the second quarter during the Kansas State Univeristy and Univeristy of Kansas football Sunflower Showdown on Saturday, November 26, 2016 in Manhattan, Kansas.
Kansas State Wildcats defensive back Donnie Starks (10) celebrated his interception return for a touchdown with Kansas State Wildcats linebacker Elijah Lee (9) and Kansas State Wildcats defensive tackle Craig Settles Jr. (98) in the second quarter during the Kansas State Univeristy and Univeristy of Kansas football Sunflower Showdown on Saturday, November 26, 2016 in Manhattan, Kansas.
Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Jesse Ertz (16) ran the ball in the second quarter during the Kansas State Univeristy and Univeristy of Kansas football Sunflower Showdown on Saturday, November 26, 2016 in Manhattan, Kansas.
Kansas Jayhawks running back Khalil Herbert (10) lowered his should to pick-up an extra yard during the Kansas State Univeristy and Univeristy of Kansas football Sunflower Showdown on Saturday, November 26, 2016 in Manhattan, Kansas.
Kansas State Wildcats running back Charles Jones (24) cut in front of a diving Kansas Jayhawks linebacker Mike Lee (11) in the second quarter during the Kansas State Univeristy and Univeristy of Kansas football Sunflower Showdown on Saturday, November 26, 2016 in Manhattan, Kansas.
Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Steven Sims Jr. (11) couldn't hang onto a pass as Kansas State Wildcats defensive back D.J. Reed (2) arrived for the tackle in the first quarter during the Kansas State Univeristy and Univeristy of Kansas football Sunflower Showdown on Saturday, November 26, 2016 in Manhattan, Kansas.
Kansas State Wildcats defensive tackle Trey Dishon (99) and Kansas State Wildcats defensive end Jordan Willis (75) combined to sack Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Carter Stanley (9) in the first quarter during the Kansas State Univeristy and Univeristy of Kansas football Sunflower Showdown on Saturday, November 26, 2016 in Manhattan, Kansas.
Kansas Jayhawks linebacker Mike Lee (11) looked to tackle Kansas State Wildcats running back Alex Barnes (34) as Barnes broke into the open in the second quarter during the Kansas State Univeristy and Univeristy of Kansas football Sunflower Showdown on Saturday, November 26, 2016 in Manhattan, Kansas.
Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Brandon Stewart (8) was welcomed back to the sidelines by Kansas assistant head coach/defensive coordinator Clint Bowen during the Kansas State Univeristy and Univeristy of Kansas football Sunflower Showdown on Saturday, November 26, 2016 in Manhattan, Kansas.
Kansas Jayhawks head coach David Beaty pumped his fist on the sidelines during the Kansas State Univeristy and Univeristy of Kansas football Sunflower Showdown on Saturday, November 26, 2016 in Manhattan, Kansas.
Kansas Jayhawks head coach David Beaty encouraged his team on the sidelines during the Kansas State Univeristy and Univeristy of Kansas football Sunflower Showdown on Saturday, November 26, 2016 in Manhattan, Kansas.
Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Jesse Ertz (16) ran the ball as Kansas State Wildcats fullback Winston Dimel (38) and Kansas Jayhawks defensive end Damani Mosby (13) watched in the second quarter during the Kansas State Univeristy and Univeristy of Kansas football Sunflower Showdown on Saturday, November 26, 2016 in Manhattan, Kansas.
Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Brandon Stewart (8) tried make a tackle as Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Jesse Ertz (16) fought for more yards in the second quarter during the Kansas State Univeristy and Univeristy of Kansas football Sunflower Showdown on Saturday, November 26, 2016 in Manhattan, Kansas.
Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Jesse Ertz (16) ran between Kansas Jayhawks defensive tackle Daniel Wise (96), Kansas Jayhawks linebacker Courtney Arnick (28) and Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Marnez Ogletree (10) in the second quarter during the Kansas State Univeristy and Univeristy of Kansas football Sunflower Showdown on Saturday, November 26, 2016 in Manhattan, Kansas.
Kansas State Wildcats linebacker Elijah Lee (9) celebrated after an interception in the second quarter during the Kansas State Univeristy and Univeristy of Kansas football Sunflower Showdown on Saturday, November 26, 2016 in Manhattan, Kansas.
Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Carter Stanley (9) scrambled away from Kansas State Wildcats defensive end Reggie Walker (51) and Kansas State Wildcats defensive tackle Trey Dishon (99) in the second quarter during the Kansas State Univeristy and Univeristy of Kansas football Sunflower Showdown on Saturday, November 26, 2016 in Manhattan, Kansas.
