Kansas State-Boston College lineups, TV, tipoff time, facts, figures

Kansas State vs. Boston College
WHEN/WHERE: 6 p.m. Friday at the Barclays Center in New York
TV/RADIO: KMCI (Ch. 38); WHB (810 AM)
Projected lineups
P No. Kansas State Ht. Yr. PPG
F 4 D.J. Johnson 6-9 Sr. 8.3
F 32 Dean Wade 6-10 So. 7.0
G 25 Wesley Iwundu 6-7 Sr. 14.0
G 5 Barry Brown 6-3 So. 15.3
G 3 Kamau Stokes 6-0 So. 11.8
P No. Boston College Ht. Yr. PPG
F 15 Mo Jeffers 6-9 Sr. 6.3
F 11 A.J. Turner 6-7 So. 9.3
G 2 Connar Tava 6-6 Sr. 7.3
G 1 Jerome Robinson 6-6 Sr. 19.0
G 3 Ty Graves 6-0 Fr. 6.5
ABOUT KANSAS STATE (4-0): The Wildcats have won all four of their games in drama-free fashion, but the competition is about to ramp up. Instead of playing little-known schools at Bramlage Coliseum, they will face name opponents on a neutral court this week. Coach Bruce Weber has been pleased with his main rotation, but wants to see Isaiah Maurice and Dante Williams contribute more when they are called upon. Dean Wade is coming off his best game, a 13-point effort against Robert Morris.
ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (3-1): The Eagles are off to a 3-1 start, which includes victories over Maryland-Eastern Shore, Stony Brook and Towson, and a loss to Nicholls State. Boston College was the worst team in the ACC last season, going winless in 18 conference games, but it has shown signs of improvement this season behind Jerome Robinson.
Kellis Robinett: @KellisRobinett
Comments