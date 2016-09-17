K-State’s Trey Dishon injures knee in victory over Florida Atlantic

Trey Dishon suffered an injury to his left knee in the second quarter on Saturday against Florida Atlantic and missed the remainder of the game. The extent of his injury is not known, but K-State coach Bill Snyder said he expects Dishon “to be fine.”
“How long (will he be out?) I don’t know,” Snyder said. “But I think he is going to be fine.”
Dishon, a redshirt freshman defensive tackle, started K-State’s first two games, making a tackle in each.
He needed help off the field following his injury and consulted with trainers for several minutes on the sideline. He then walked up and down the sideline under his own power, but he ultimately left the field before halftime for further evaluations in the locker room. He never returned to the sideline and didn’t speak with media after the game.
Backup QBs see action
Joe Hubener and Alex Delton both saw action in the second half on Saturday. Delton was the first quarterback on the field after Jesse Ertz called it a day. Delton ran for 37 yards and a touchdown, but didn’t attempt a pass. Hubener completed all five of his passes for 42 yards and ran for a touchdown.
Kellis Robinett
