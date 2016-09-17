Game report: Kansas State 63, Florida Atlantic 7

First quarter
The key: Kendall Adams intercepted a pass and returned it to the 10-yard line, setting up Winston Dimel for a touchdown run on the following play.
Second quarter
The key: Jesse Ertz completed his first pass to Byron Pringle, K-State’s top receiver. The play went for 36 yards.
Third quarter
The key: Dominique Heath returned a punt 75 yards for a score.
Fourth quarter
The key: Alex Delton scored his first college touchdown on a 9-yard run.
The grades
Offense
B+
The final numbers all were good, but penalties and iffy blocking will hurt the Wildcats against better teams.
Defense
A
K-State forced four turnovers and made life miserable for Florida Atlantic quarterback Jason Driskel. Two interceptions from the secondary was a positive stat.
Special teams
A
The Wildcats didn’t have to do much in this area, but Dominique Heath’s punt return for a touchdown earns them a good grade.
Coaching
B
Bill Snyder had the Wildcats ready to play after an early bye week, but they committed penalties at an alarming rate.
Takeaways
Player of the game: Winston Dimel. The fullback was a touchdown machine on Saturday, scoring on runs of 1, 10, 7 and 3 yards away. He was effective taking traditional handoffs and snaps out of the wildcat formation.
Reason to hope: K-State rushed for more than 300 yards and forced four turnovers. It also beat Florida Atlantic worse than Miami did (38-7) a week ago.
Reason to mope: Was K-State really good in this game? Or was Florida Atlantic really bad? We may not know the answer for a few weeks.
Looking ahead: K-State plays host Missouri State next week. Fans can expect a similar result.
Kellis Robinett: @KellisRobinett
First Quarter
Key Play: Kendall Adams intercepted a pass and returned it to the 10-yard line, setting up Winston Dimel for a touchdown run on the following play.
Key Stat: The Wildcats averaged 9.4 yards per rush. They averaged 2.9 yards per attempt against Stanford.
Second Quarter
Key Play: Jesse Ertz completed his first pass to Byron Pringle, K-State’s top receiver. The play went for 36 yards.
Key Stat: K-State held Florida Atlantic to 35 yards of offense.
Third Quarter
Key Play: Dominique Heath returned a punt 75 yards for a score.
Key Stat: K-State gained 18 yards of offense.
Fourth Quarter
Key Play: Alex Delton scored his first college touchdown on a nine-yard run.
Key Stat: Alex Delton and Joe Hubener both had rushing touchdowns.
Player of the game: Winston Dimel. The fullback was a touchdown machine on Saturday, scoring on runs of 10, 7, 3 and 1 yards away. He was effective taking traditional handoffs and snaps out of the wildcat formation.
Grades
Offense: B+. The final numbers all look good, but penalties and iffy blocking will hurt the Wildcats against better teams.
Defense: A. K-State forced four turnovers and made life miserable for Florida Atlantic quarterback Jason Driskel. Two interceptions from the secondary was a positive stat.
Special Teams: A. The Wildcats didn’t have to do much in this area, but Dominique Heath’s punt return for a touchdown earns them a good grade.
Coaching: B. Bill Snyder had the Wildcats ready to play after an early bye week, but they committed penalties at an alarming rate.
Reason to Hope: K-State rushed for more than 300 yards and forced four turnovers. It also beat Florida Atlantic worse than Miami did (38-7) a week ago.
Reason to Mope: Was K-State really good in this game? Or was Florida Atlantic really bad? We may not know the answer for a few weeks.
Next up: K-State hosts Missouri State next week. Fans can expect a similar result.
Comments