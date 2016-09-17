Kansas State University

September 17, 2016 7:41 PM

Game report: Kansas State 63, Florida Atlantic 7

By Kellis Robinett

krobinett@kcstar.com

First Quarter

Key Play: Kendall Adams intercepted a pass and returned it to the 10-yard line, setting up Winston Dimel for a touchdown run on the following play.

Key Stat: The Wildcats averaged 9.4 yards per rush. They averaged 2.9 yards per attempt against Stanford.

Second Quarter

Key Play: Jesse Ertz completed his first pass to Byron Pringle, K-State’s top receiver. The play went for 36 yards.

Key Stat: K-State held Florida Atlantic to 35 yards of offense.

Third Quarter

Key Play: Dominique Heath returned a punt 75 yards for a score.

Key Stat: K-State gained 18 yards of offense.

Fourth Quarter

Key Play: Alex Delton scored his first college touchdown on a nine-yard run.

Key Stat: Alex Delton and Joe Hubener both had rushing touchdowns.

Player of the game: Winston Dimel. The fullback was a touchdown machine on Saturday, scoring on runs of 10, 7, 3 and 1 yards away. He was effective taking traditional handoffs and snaps out of the wildcat formation.

Grades

Offense: B+. The final numbers all look good, but penalties and iffy blocking will hurt the Wildcats against better teams.

Defense: A. K-State forced four turnovers and made life miserable for Florida Atlantic quarterback Jason Driskel. Two interceptions from the secondary was a positive stat.

Special Teams: A. The Wildcats didn’t have to do much in this area, but Dominique Heath’s punt return for a touchdown earns them a good grade.

Coaching: B. Bill Snyder had the Wildcats ready to play after an early bye week, but they committed penalties at an alarming rate.

Reason to Hope: K-State rushed for more than 300 yards and forced four turnovers. It also beat Florida Atlantic worse than Miami did (38-7) a week ago.

Reason to Mope: Was K-State really good in this game? Or was Florida Atlantic really bad? We may not know the answer for a few weeks.

Next up: K-State hosts Missouri State next week. Fans can expect a similar result.

