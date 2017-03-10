Photo gallery: Iowa State 84, TCU 63

ISU's Monte' Morris blew past TCU's Kenrich Williams for a shot during the second half of Friday night's Big 12 Tournament semifinal game at the Sprint Center.
ISU's Monte' Morris (11) drove into the big timber and shot over TCU's Vladimir Brodzianski during the first half of Friday night's Big 12 Tournament semifinal game at the Sprint Center.
TCU's Alex Robinson put on a bit of a flop a drew a foul of ISU's Deonte Burton during the first half of Friday night's Big 12 Tournament semifinal game at the Sprint Center.
TCU's Jaylen Fisher had this shot smothered by ISU's Solomon Young (left) and Monte' Morris during the first half of Friday night's Big 12 Tournament semifinal game at the Sprint Center.
ISU's Deonte Burton (left) steals the ball from TCU's Vladimir Brodzianski during the first half of Friday night's Big 12 Tournament semifinal game at the Sprint Center.
ISU's Deonte Burton is fouled by TCU's Vladimir Brodziansky as he shoots during the second half of Friday night's Big 12 Tournament semifinal game at the Sprint Center.
ISU's Deonte Burton (rear) and the Cyclones most definitely flexted their muscles Friday night as they dominated TCU and earned a spot in Saturday's championship game of the Big 12 Tournament at the Sprint Center. Burton and teammate Simeon Carter entertained the ISU fans after the starters were pulled with a comanding lead.
ISU star Monte' Morris and the Cyclones are headed to the championship game of the Big 12 Tournament after dominating TCU Friday night in a semifinal game at the Sprint Center.
TCU Horned Frogs guard Alex Robinson (25) passed the ball away from pressure given by Iowa State Cyclones guard Monte Morris (11) and Cyclones forward Solomon Young (33) on Friday during the semifinal game in the Big 12 men's basketball tournament in Kansas City's Sprint Center. The Iowa State Cyclones won 84-63.
Iowa State Cyclones guard Nazareth Mitrou-Long (15) scored in front of TCU Horned Frogs forward Vladimir Brodziansky (10) on Friday during the semifinal game in the Big 12 men's basketball tournament in Kansas City's Sprint Center.The Iowa State Cyclones won 84-63.
Iowa State Cyclones forward Solomon Young (33) and \ on Friday during the semifinal game in the Big 12 men's basketball tournament in Kansas City's Sprint Center. The Iowa State Cyclones won 84-63.
TCU Horned Frogs forward Vladimir Brodziansky (10) passed the ball away from Iowa State Cyclones forward Solomon Young (33) on Friday during the semifinal game in the Big 12 men's basketball tournament in Kansas City's Sprint Center.
Iowa State Cyclones guard Matt Thomas (21) passed the ball away from TCU Horned Frogs guard Alex Robinson (25) on Friday during the semifinal game in the Big 12 men's basketball tournament in Kansas City's Sprint Center. The Iowa State Cyclones won 84-63.
Iowa State Cyclones guard Monte Morris (11) scored ahead of TCU Horned Frogs guard Jaylen Fisher (0) on Friday during the semifinal game in the Big 12 men's basketball tournament in Kansas City's Sprint Center.
Iowa State Cyclones guard Monte Morris (11) scored ahead of the TCU Horned Frogs defense on Friday during the semifinal game in the Big 12 men's basketball tournament in Kansas City's Sprint Center.
Iowa State Cyclones guard Nazareth Mitrou-Long (15) caught a pass from his teammate ahead of TCU Horned Frogs guard Alex Robinson (25) on Friday during the semifinal game in the Big 12 men's basketball tournament in Kansas City's Sprint Center.
Iowa State fans cheered on Friday during the semifinal game between the Iowa State Cyclones and the TCU Horned Frogs in the Big 12 men's basketball tournament in Kansas City's Sprint Center. The Iowa State Cyclones won 84-63.
TCU Horned Frogs forward JD Miller (15) tried to save the ball from going out of bounds as Iowa State Cyclones guard Nazareth Mitrou-Long (15) got his hands up in the first half during the Iowa State University and TCU semifinal game at the Men's Big12 Basketball Championship at Sprint Center on Friday, March 10, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Iowa State Cyclones forward Solomon Young (33) and Iowa State Cyclones guard Deonte Burton (30) defended a shot by TCU Horned Frogs guard Jaylen Fisher (0) in the first half during the Iowa State University and TCU semifinal game at the Men's Big12 Basketball Championship at Sprint Center on Friday, March 10, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Iowa State Cyclones guard Monte Morris (11) powered past TCU Horned Frogs forward Vladimir Brodziansky (10) to score in the first half during the Iowa State University and TCU semifinal game at the Men's Big12 Basketball Championship at Sprint Center on Friday, March 10, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
TCU Horned Frogs forward Vladimir Brodziansky (10) looked to score as Iowa State Cyclones forward Solomon Young (33) defended in the first half during the Iowa State University and TCU semifinal game at the Men's Big12 Basketball Championship at Sprint Center on Friday, March 10, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
TCU Horned Frogs guard Jaylen Fisher (0) dove and Iowa State Cyclones guard Monte Morris (11) dove for a loose ball in the first half during the Iowa State University and TCU semifinal game at the Men's Big12 Basketball Championship at Sprint Center on Friday, March 10, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
TCU Horned Frogs guard Brandon Parrish (11) flew toward the basket as Iowa State Cyclones forward Darrell Bowie (10) defended in the first half during the Iowa State University and TCU semifinal game at the Men's Big12 Basketball Championship at Sprint Center on Friday, March 10, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
TCU Horned Frogs head coach Jamie Dixon encouraged his team from the sideline during the Iowa State University and TCU semifinal game at the Men's Big12 Basketball Championship at Sprint Center on Friday, March 10, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
TCU Horned Frogs forward Vladimir Brodziansky (10) flushed a dunk in the first half during the Iowa State University and TCU semifinal game at the Men's Big12 Basketball Championship at Sprint Center on Friday, March 10, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Iowa State Cyclones head coach Steve Prohm appeared unhappy about his team's play during a time out in the first half during the Iowa State University and TCU semifinal game at the Men's Big12 Basketball Championship at Sprint Center on Friday, March 10, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Iowa State Cyclones forward Darrell Bowie (10) defended a shot by TCU Horned Frogs forward JD Miller (15) in the first half during the Iowa State University and TCU semifinal game at the Men's Big12 Basketball Championship at Sprint Center on Friday, March 10, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Iowa State Cyclones guard Deonte Burton (30) pulled up to shoot as TCU Horned Frogs guard Brandon Parrish (11) took an unbalanced swipe at the ball in the first half during the Iowa State University and TCU semifinal game at the Men's Big12 Basketball Championship at Sprint Center on Friday, March 10, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Iowa State Cyclones forward Darrell Bowie (10) threw down a dunk in front of TCU Horned Frogs guard Desmond Bane (1) in the second half during the Iowa State University and TCU semifinal game at the Men's Big12 Basketball Championship at Sprint Center on Friday, March 10, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
