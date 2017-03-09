Photo gallery: Kansas State 70, Baylor 64

Kansas State Wildcats forward D.J. Johnson (4), Baylor Bears forward Johnathan Motley (5) and Baylor Bears forward Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. (0) battled for a rebound in the first half during the Baylor and Kansas State University quarterfinal game at the Men's Big12 Basketball Championship at Sprint Center on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas State Wildcats guard Barry Brown (5) celebrated on Thursday after the quarterfinal game against the Baylor Bears in the Big 12 men's basketball tournament in Kansas City's Sprint Center. The Kansas State Wildcats won 70-64.
Baylor Bears head coach Scott Drew talked to his team during a time-out during the Baylor and Kansas State University quarterfinal game at the Men's Big12 Basketball Championship at Sprint Center on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas State Wildcats forward D.J. Johnson (4) had an easy lay-up on a break-away in the first half during the Baylor and Kansas State University quarterfinal game at the Men's Big12 Basketball Championship at Sprint Center on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Baylor Bears guard Ishmail Wainright (24) fired a shot over Kansas State Wildcats guard Carlbe Ervin II (1) in the first half during the Baylor and Kansas State University quarterfinal game at the Men's Big12 Basketball Championship at Sprint Center on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas State Wildcats forward D.J. Johnson (4) battled for space as Baylor Bears forward Nuni Omot (21) and Baylor Bears forward Johnathan Motley (5) surrounded him in the first half during the Baylor and Kansas State University quarterfinal game at the Men's Big12 Basketball Championship at Sprint Center on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas State Wildcats guard Barry Brown (5) hit a three-pointer shot in front of the Baylor Bears bench in the first half during the Baylor and Kansas State University quarterfinal game at the Men's Big12 Basketball Championship at Sprint Center on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas State Wildcats forward Wesley Iwundu (25) makes a shot attempt near Baylor Bears guard Jake Lindsey (3) on Thursday during the quarterfinal game of the Big 12 men's basketball tournament in Kansas City's Sprint Center. The Kansas State Wildcats won 70-64.
Kansas State Wildcats guard Carlbe Ervin II (1) celebrated his dunk on Thursday during the quarterfinal game against the Baylor Bears in the Big 12 men's basketball tournament in Kansas City's Sprint Center. The Kansas State Wildcats won 70-64.
Kansas State Wildcats forward Xavier Sneed (20), Wildcats head coach Bruce Weber and Wildcats guard Kamau Stokes (3) had a quick discussion on Thursday during the quarterfinal game against the Baylor Bears in the Big 12 men's basketball tournament in Kansas City's Sprint Center. The Kansas State Wildcats won 70-64.
Kansas State Wildcats guard Barry Brown (5) celebrated draining a three in the first half during the Baylor and Kansas State University quarterfinal game at the Men's Big12 Basketball Championship at Sprint Center on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas State Wildcats guard Kamau Stokes (3) made a shot attempt ahead of Baylor Bears forward Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. (0) on Thursday during the quarterfinal game of the Big 12 men's basketball tournament in Kansas City's Sprint Center.
Kansas State Wildcats head coach Bruce Weber argued for a call in the first half during the Baylor and Kansas State University quarterfinal game at the Men's Big12 Basketball Championship at Sprint Center on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas State Wildcats head coach Bruce Weber signaled to his team in the first half during the Baylor and Kansas State University quarterfinal game at the Men's Big12 Basketball Championship at Sprint Center on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas State Wildcats forward D.J. Johnson (4) hugged Wildcats head coach Bruce Weber on Thursday after the quarterfinal game against the Baylor Bears in the Big 12 men's basketball tournament in Kansas City's Sprint Center. The Kansas State Wildcats won 70-64.
Baylor Bears guard Manu Lecomte (20) had his shot blocked by Kansas State Wildcats forward D.J. Johnson (4) in the first half during the Baylor and Kansas State University quarterfinal game at the Men's Big12 Basketball Championship at Sprint Center on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas State Wildcats forward D.J. Johnson (4) powered pass Baylor Bears forward Johnathan Motley (5) on Thursday during the quarterfinal game of the Big 12 men's basketball tournament in Kansas City's Sprint Center. The Kansas State Wildcats won 70-64.
Kansas State Wildcats forward Wesley Iwundu (25) stipple by Baylor Bears forward Johnathan Motley (5), Baylor Bears forward Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. (0) and Baylor Bears guard Jake Lindsey (3) to score in the first half during the Baylor and Kansas State University quarterfinal game at the Men's Big12 Basketball Championship at Sprint Center on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas State Wildcats forward D.J. Johnson (4), Kansas State Wildcats forward Dean Wade (32) and Kansas State Wildcats guard Barry Brown (5) harassed Baylor Bears forward Johnathan Motley (5) in the second half during the Baylor and Kansas State University quarterfinal game at the Men's Big12 Basketball Championship at Sprint Center on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas State Wildcats fans cheered for their team during the Baylor and Kansas State University quarterfinal game at the Men's Big12 Basketball Championship at Sprint Center on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas State Wildcats forward Isaiah Maurice (10) dunked in the second half during the Baylor and Kansas State University quarterfinal game at the Men's Big12 Basketball Championship at Sprint Center on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas State Wildcats forward Isaiah Maurice (10) celebrated after getting a dunk as Baylor Bears guard Ishmail Wainright (24) watched in the second half during the Baylor and Kansas State University quarterfinal game at the Men's Big12 Basketball Championship at Sprint Center on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas State Wildcats guard Barry Brown (5) celebrated after hitting a three-point shot in the second half during the Baylor and Kansas State University quarterfinal game at the Men's Big12 Basketball Championship at Sprint Center on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
The Kansas State Wildcats bench celebrated with Kansas State Wildcats guard Barry Brown (5) after hit hit a three in the second half during the Baylor and Kansas State University quarterfinal game at the Men's Big12 Basketball Championship at Sprint Center on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas State Wildcats guard Kamau Stokes (3), Kansas State Wildcats forward Dean Wade (32) and Kansas State Wildcats forward Isaiah Maurice (10) celebrated after Kansas State Wildcats guard Barry Brown (5) hit a three pointer in the second half during the Baylor and Kansas State University quarterfinal game at the Men's Big12 Basketball Championship at Sprint Center on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas State Wildcats forward Wesley Iwundu (25) flew through the air to dunk the ball on Thursday during the quarterfinal game against the Baylor Bears of the Big 12 men's basketball tournament in Kansas City's Sprint Center.
Baylor Bears forward Johnathan Motley (5) defended as Kansas State Wildcats forward D.J. Johnson (4) scored in the second half during the Baylor and Kansas State University quarterfinal game at the Men's Big12 Basketball Championship at Sprint Center on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Baylor Bears forward Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. (0) defended a shot by Kansas State Wildcats forward Isaiah Maurice (10) in the first half during the Baylor and Kansas State University quarterfinal game at the Men's Big12 Basketball Championship at Sprint Center on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Baylor Bears forward Johnathan Motley (5) defended as Kansas State Wildcats forward Dean Wade (32) flipped the ball to score in the second half during the Baylor and Kansas State University quarterfinal game at the Men's Big12 Basketball Championship at Sprint Center on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas State Wildcats forward Wesley Iwundu (25) flew through the air to dunk the ball on Thursday during the quarterfinal game against the Baylor Bears of the Big 12 men's basketball tournament in Kansas City's Sprint Center.
Kansas State Wildcats forward Isaiah Maurice (10) looked for a shot while being defended by Baylor Bears forward Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. (0) on Thursday during the quarterfinal game of the Big 12 men's basketball tournament in Kansas City's Sprint Center.
Kansas State Wildcats guard Barry Brown (5) passed the ball on Thursday during the quarterfinal game against the Baylor Bears in the Big 12 men's basketball tournament in Kansas City's Sprint Center.
Kansas State Wildcats forward Wesley Iwundu (25) made a shot attempt while being blocked by Baylor Bears forward Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. (0) on Thursday during the quarterfinal game of the Big 12 men's basketball tournament in Kansas City's Sprint Center.
Kansas State Wildcats guard Kamau Stokes (3) shot free throws after a technical foul was called on Thursday during the quarterfinal game against the Baylor Bears of the Big 12 men's basketball tournament in Kansas City's Sprint Center.
Kansas State Wildcats forward D.J. Johnson (4) looked for at teammate to pass the ball while being pressured by Baylor Bears forward Johnathan Motley (5) and Bears forward Nuni Omot (21) on Thursday during the quarterfinal game of the Big 12 men's basketball tournament in Kansas City's Sprint Center.
Kansas State Wildcats forward D.J. Johnson (4) grabbed a rebound from Baylor Bears forward Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. (0) on Thursday during the quarterfinal game of the Big 12 men's basketball tournament in Kansas City's Sprint Center. The Kansas State Wildcats won 70-64.
