Monte Morris’ near triple-double leads Iowa State past Oklahoma State

Iowa State point guard Monte Morris was the Big 12 preseason player of the year and improved many of his numbers from last season.
But the league’s top player honor went to Kansas’ Frank Mason and understandably so. Still, Morris had a player of the year worthy season that continued Thursday in the Big 12 Tournament.
Morris fell one assist short of a triple double in the Cyclones’ 92-83 victory over Oklahoma State in a quarterfinal game at Sprint Center.
The Cyclones will meet Kansas or TCU in Friday’s semifinal game.
Morris was the catalyst, scoring 21 points while issuing nine assists. Nothing unusual there. Morris entered the game averaging a team-best 16.2 points and he’s second in the Big 12 at 6.2 assists.
But Morris also contributed 10 rebounds and a blocked shot to complete the package.
With those numbers it was no surprise that the senior from Flint, Mich., was in the middle of the game’s biggest sequence. With Iowa State leading 64-59, Morris stuck an elbow jumper.
Moments later, he assisted on Donovan Jackson three-pointers on successive possessions, the second created when Morris blocked Jawun Evans’ drive.
Iowa State led 72-61, and Morris let out a yell as he walked to the bench when Oklahoma State took a time out to assess the damage.
Morris played in last year’s tournament with an injured shoulder and the Cyclones were knocked out in the first game, but he and several other Iowa State players have plenty of experience in this event, winning the tournament in 2014 and 2015.
Both teams are headed to the NCAA Tournament. Oklahoma State was looking to make Brad Underwood’s first Big 12 tournament experience as a head coach a positive one.
But the Cowboys started slowly and played from behind most the day. They fell to Iowa State for the third time this season and have lost 10 straight in the series. The all-time series now stands 63-63.
The Cyclones jumped to a double digit lead in the first half and Morris’ three-pointer increased the margin to 35-23 with 6:33 remaining in the half.
Then Iowa State went cold, and the Cowboys caught a spark. Evans became more active, attacking the basket, and Oklahoma State chipped away.
Evans’ two free throws with 1.8 second remaining made it 39-36 at the break, the Cowboys’ closest margin since the opening five minutes.
Oklahoma State entered the game with nation’s most efficient offense, according to basketball statistical analyst Ken Pomeroy. But the Cowboys struggled to find the hoop early.
Once Evans got going, so did the Cowboys. Jeffrey Carroll’s three-pointer closed the Oklahoma State deficit to 45-44, and it was 48-46 when the Cyclones started to stretch the lead again.
