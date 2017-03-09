Here’s what you need to know as the Big 12 Tournament really gets rolling

2:41 Iowa State fans jam Kelly’s to kick off the Big 12 tourney Pause

1:30 Get to know the Big 12 men's basketball tournament field

0:50 KU basketball and the Big 12 Conference: 13 straight titles and counting

2:56 KU coach Bill Self calls one-game suspension for Josh Jackson 'an easy decision'

1:36 Preparing for the Big 12 Tournament

1:13 KC's Ishmail Wainright playing in final Big 12 Tournament for Baylor

1:00 K-State's Bruce Weber: 'All I'm worried about is Baylor'

2:05 Bruce Weber previews Big 12 Tournament, K-State-Baylor game

4:38 TCU coach Jamie Dixon on beating OU & facing Kansas