10 teams, 10 story lines for the Big 12 Tournament

1:48 'You could tell there was something going on outside,' says Oak Grove resident Pause

1:30 Get to know the Big 12 men's basketball tournament field

0:50 KU basketball and the Big 12 Conference: 13 straight titles and counting

2:00 Bill Self says KU has played through 'crap and distractions'

1:46 'It sounded like an elephant going through the window': Oak Grove houses hit by tornadoes

1:52 Despite support, anxiety runs high in Olathe immigrant community

3:27 Officials assess tornado damage in Oak Grove

1:36 Residents in Lee's Summit assess damage after storm

1:55 New training and coaching facility in KCK is a partnership