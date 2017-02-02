Big 12 Tournament

February 2, 2017 10:18 AM

Big 12 basketball tournament tickets to go on sale Feb. 10

The Kansas City Star

All-session tickets for the 2017 Big 12 Conference men’s basketball tournament in Kansas City will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Feb. 10.

Tickets will be sold online only at SprintCenter.com. Fans can purchase up to four all-session tickets, which guarantee the same seat for all five sessions of the tournament, which is March 8-11 at the Sprint Center:

▪ Session 1: Two first-round games, 6 and 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8

▪ Session 2: Two quarterfinals, 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 9

▪ Session 3: Two quarterfinals, 6 and 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 9

▪ Session 4: Both semifinals, 6 and 8:30 p.m. on Friday, March 10

▪ Session 5: Championship game, 5 p.m. Saturday, March 11

Related content

Big 12 Tournament

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Big 12 Tournament recap with The Star's Vahe Gregorian, Blair Kerkhoff and Jesse Newell

View more video

Sports Videos