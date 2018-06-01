Big 12 keeps up when it comes to revenue distribution

The Big 12 continues to hold its own when it comes to conference- and NCAA-generated revenue.
The league announced Friday that it will distribute $365 million to its 10 schools, marking the 12th consecutive year of revenue increases.
With conferences announcing financial figures during spring meetings in late May and early June, the Big 12’s average amount of $36.5 million per school appears to place the Big 12 third among Power Five conferences, behind the SEC and Big Ten and ahead of the ACC and Pac-12. Not all conferences have announced their revenue figures.
“At the moment, in the changing world of college athletics, we are very confident where we are right now,” Big 12 chairman and West Virginia president Gordon Gee said at the Big 12’s spring meeting in Irving, Tex.
Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said about 80 percent of the revenue is the product of the league’s television contracts and bowl games. The other 20 percent is mainly from NCAA Tournament distribution and ticket sales from championship events.
Unlike other conferences, the Big 12’s figure does not include the third-tier rights from each school’s media deals, like the Jayhawk Network at Kansas or the Longhorn Network at Texas.
