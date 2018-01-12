KU-Kansas State basketball lineups, tipoff time, TV channel, facts & figures

Kansas State at No. 12 Kansas
WHEN/WHERE: 11 a.m. Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence
TV/RADIO: ESPN; WHB (810 AM) for KU broadcast, KCSP (610 AM) for K-State
PROJECTED LINEUPS
Never miss a local story.
P No. Kansas State Ht. Yr. PPG
F 32 Dean Wade 6-10 Jr. 14.6
F 14 Makol Mawien 6-9 So. 5.7
F 20 Xavier Sneed 6-5 So. 11.4
G 5 Barry Brown 6-3 Jr. 16.9
G 3 Cartier Diarra 6-4 Fr. 5.1
P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG
C 35 Udoka Azubuike 7-0 So. 14.6
G 10 Svi Mykhailiuk 6-8 Sr. 16.9
G 0 Marcus Garrett 6-5 Fr. 4.0
G 4 Devonté Graham 6-2 Sr. 18.1
G 2 Lagerald Vick 6-5 Jr. 15.3
ABOUT KANSAS STATE (12-4, 2-2 Big 12): Bruce Weber is 2-11 against KU, all while at K-State. Under Weber, the Wildcats are 14-27 against ranked Big 12 teams, including 2-16 on the road. … Three of the Wildcats’ four losses have come against top-15 teams: No. 2 West Virginia, No. 8 Texas Tech and No. 11 Arizona State. The Wildcats also have lost to Tulsa. … K-State is 31-88 all-time against ranked Big 12 teams, including 8-50 on the road. Since 2006-07, the Wildcats are 26-43 vs. ranked Big 12 squads, including 8-25 in road matchups. The squad went 5-45 vs. ranked Big 12 teams from 1996-2006, including 25 straight road losses. The Wildcats snapped a 10-game losing streak against ranked Big 12 teams on the road with a 56-54 victory at No. 2 Baylor on Feb. 4, 2017. … K-State is 4-2 away from Bramlage Coliseum this season, including 3-1 in true road games (wins vs. Vanderbilt, Washington State, Iowa State and a loss to Texas Tech). … K‐State has had single-digit turnovers in six games. … K-State has scored 80 or more points eight times. … Sophomore Xavier Sneed had 11 points and 12 rebounds for his first career double-double Wednesday vs. Oklahoma State. … Junior Dean Wade has scored in double figures 12 times this season and 46 times overall.
ABOUT KANSAS (13-3, 3-1 Big 12): The Jayhawks lead the all-time series 193-93 and have won the last five matchups. Since Feb. 12, 1994, KU has won 54 of the last 59 meetings with K-State. KU is 88-35 in games played in Lawrence, including 47-18 in Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks have won the last 11 meetings in Lawrence starting in 2007. Since the inception of the Big 12, KU is 46-5 against K-State (37-5 in regular-season and 9-0 in the Big 12 Tournament). … Bill Self is 29-5 all-time against K-State, including 28-5 while at KU. … Self is nearing his 200th regular-season Big 12 victory. He is 198-42. He has the most victories of any Big 12 coach. Former Texas coach Rick Barnes went 186-94 in 17 seasons at UT. … Udoka Azubuike is second in NCAA Division I in field-goal percentage at 76.6 percent. He has made 10 of 11 shots in his last two games. … Azubuike, Malik Newman, Devonté Graham, Lagerald Vick and Svi Mykhailiuk have scored 26 points or more in a game this season. … Graham and Mykhailiuk in their last six games have combined for a 39.0 scoring average. They have cashed 46 of KU’s 70 threes in that span. … Graham, who hit two threes against Iowa State on Tuesday, moved past Kirk Hinrich for third place on the school’s career three-point list at 237. Graham’s four steals moved him past Frank Mason for 13th on the career steals list with 167. … Mykhailiuk has scored 20 or more points six times this season, including four out of the last six games. He has scored 20 or more points eight times in his career. … KU is 3-1 or better in conference play for the 12th straight season. … KU for the first time in the Bill Self era has been outrebounded in five straight games. Previously, the Jayhawks were never outrebounded in more than three straight games.
Gary Bedore: 816-234-4068, @garybedore
Comments