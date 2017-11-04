Big 12

TCU to play Baylor in Big 12 women’s soccer championship game at Swope

The Kansas City Star

November 04, 2017 2:31 PM

Third-seeded TCU and No. 5 Baylor have stormed into the Big 12 women’s soccer championship game Sunday at Swope Soccer Village.

The Horned Frogs outlasted second-seeded West Virginia 5-3 in penalty kicks in the semifinal round Friday. With 1-1 score in regulation, TCU goalkeeper Katie Lund came up with a diving stop on the Mountaineers’ third attempt, putting the Frogs in control.

The Bears advanced by beating top-seeded Oklahoma State 3-0 with Aline De Lima notching two goals and an assist.

The title game is set for 3 p.m. and will be televised by FS1.

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

