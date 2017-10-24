FILE - In this March 26, 2017, file photo, Kentucky head coach John Calipari argues a call with referee John Higgins in the first half of the NCAA South Regional final against North Carolina. Higgins has filed a civil lawsuit Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, in federal court against a Kentucky media company after he and family members were harassed following the game, which Kentucky lost.
FILE - In this March 26, 2017, file photo, Kentucky head coach John Calipari argues a call with referee John Higgins in the first half of the NCAA South Regional final against North Carolina. Higgins has filed a civil lawsuit Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, in federal court against a Kentucky media company after he and family members were harassed following the game, which Kentucky lost. Mark Humphrey AP
FILE - In this March 26, 2017, file photo, Kentucky head coach John Calipari argues a call with referee John Higgins in the first half of the NCAA South Regional final against North Carolina. Higgins has filed a civil lawsuit Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, in federal court against a Kentucky media company after he and family members were harassed following the game, which Kentucky lost. Mark Humphrey AP

Big 12

Big 12 officials supervisor concerned with threatening fans

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

October 24, 2017 11:56 AM

Threats sent to college basketball referee John Higgins last season sent chills through the officiating community, and one conference coordinator of officials said he’s concerned about deteriorating fan conduct at games.

“It gives us great concern,” the Big 12’s Curtis Shaw said Tuesday during basketball media day at the Sprint Center. “I quit on the floor in 2010 and you always had the abusive fans, but it wasn’t to the level it is today … I think fans have gone way overboard.”

That clearly was the case after North Carolina defeated Kentucky in a NCAA regional championship game in March called by Higgins.

Higgins said more than 800 threatening messages were left to him, his family and his roofing business through voice mail, mostly from Kentucky area codes, and an investigator deemed 12 of those threats credible enough to pursue a criminal investigation.

Higgins’ business also received a flood of negative reviews, decreasing the business’ star rating. Negative comments made on the company’s Facebook page had to be taken down.

The threats were revealed in a lawsuit filed by Higgins against a Kentucky radio station that he contends encouraged the harassment.

In a different sport, Shaw cited Florida football coach Jim McElwain’s quotes saying he had received death threats from fans because of the Gators’ 3-3 start.

“I mean, fans are great,” Shaw said. “You’re allowed to come cheer, boo, be for your team. But when we start getting into personal threats it’s a little scary.

“We are worried in basketball, we’re just waiting for a fan to come out and hit a referee or an opposing player because they lose their minds.

“It’s something we’re very concerned about. Our teams and game management do a great job of educating the people down low on what they can and can’t do but it’s a great concern right now due to our social nature and the right that I can do whatever I want if I paid my ticket.”

More Videos

Alley-oops, 3-pointers and a rivalry renewed: Highlights from Kansas win over Missouri 2:14

Alley-oops, 3-pointers and a rivalry renewed: Highlights from Kansas win over Missouri

Pause
Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice? 2:29

Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice?

Home care cuts infuriate mother of son with disabilities 2:35

Home care cuts infuriate mother of son with disabilities

David Beaty explains what went wrong for KU in 21-yard performance 0:47

David Beaty explains what went wrong for KU in 21-yard performance

Raiders, Chiefs leave the field after Oakland victory 2:21

Raiders, Chiefs leave the field after Oakland victory

'It's still a balance between horrible pain and anger,' Mike Darby's son says as alleged serial killer appears in court 1:00

"It's still a balance between horrible pain and anger," Mike Darby's son says as alleged serial killer appears in court

Chiefs coach Andy Reid: 'We've got to do better, starting with me' 2:24

Chiefs coach Andy Reid: 'We've got to do better, starting with me'

Chiefs safety Eric Berry records message for fans prior to surgery 0:16

Chiefs safety Eric Berry records message for fans prior to surgery

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens addresses Iowa Republicans in Des Moines 2:37

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens addresses Iowa Republicans in Des Moines

  • Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby on basketball season, FBI investigation

    Big 12 Conference commissioner Bob Bowlsby addressed the media about basketball and the Justice Department investigation into college recruiting.

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby on basketball season, FBI investigation

Big 12 Conference commissioner Bob Bowlsby addressed the media about basketball and the Justice Department investigation into college recruiting.

Rich Sugg The Kansas City Star

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Alley-oops, 3-pointers and a rivalry renewed: Highlights from Kansas win over Missouri 2:14

Alley-oops, 3-pointers and a rivalry renewed: Highlights from Kansas win over Missouri

Pause
Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice? 2:29

Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice?

Home care cuts infuriate mother of son with disabilities 2:35

Home care cuts infuriate mother of son with disabilities

David Beaty explains what went wrong for KU in 21-yard performance 0:47

David Beaty explains what went wrong for KU in 21-yard performance

Raiders, Chiefs leave the field after Oakland victory 2:21

Raiders, Chiefs leave the field after Oakland victory

'It's still a balance between horrible pain and anger,' Mike Darby's son says as alleged serial killer appears in court 1:00

"It's still a balance between horrible pain and anger," Mike Darby's son says as alleged serial killer appears in court

Chiefs coach Andy Reid: 'We've got to do better, starting with me' 2:24

Chiefs coach Andy Reid: 'We've got to do better, starting with me'

Chiefs safety Eric Berry records message for fans prior to surgery 0:16

Chiefs safety Eric Berry records message for fans prior to surgery

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens addresses Iowa Republicans in Des Moines 2:37

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens addresses Iowa Republicans in Des Moines

  • Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby on basketball season, FBI investigation

    Big 12 Conference commissioner Bob Bowlsby addressed the media about basketball and the Justice Department investigation into college recruiting.

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby on basketball season, FBI investigation

View More Video