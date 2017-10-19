Coaches pick KU to win 14th straight Big 12 basketball title

If the Kansas men’s basketball team wins a 14th straight Big 12 title, it won’t be a surprise to the league’s coaches.
The Jayhawks were the unanimous pick Thursday morning to win the conference, picking up all nine available first-place votes. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own schools.
The Jayhawks have won or tied for the regular-season title in 17 of the last 21 seasons. In addition, their current 13-year consecutive league run is tied for first all-time with UCLA, which also won 13 straight from 1967-79.
It’s the sixth straight year KU has been picked to win the league.
Kansas State was picked to finish eighth.
There weren’t many surprises in the preseason poll. West Virginia was chosen second and received a first-place vote from KU coach Bill Self. TCU, fresh off a NIT championship, was selected third. This should be the most anticipated basketball season for the Horned Frogs in recent memory.
Texas finished last in the Big 12 standings a year ago, but was picked to finish fourth after picking up a strong recruiting class. Baylor came in at No. 5, followed by Oklahoma and Texas Tech.
K-State returns three starters from a team that won 20 games and reached the NCAA Tournament last season, but the Wildcats will have to prove themselves this season. The coaches voted them eighth, ahead of only Iowa State and Oklahoma State.
Big 12 men’s basketball coaches poll
First-place votes in parenthesis. Coaches could not vote for their own team.
1. Kansas (9)
2. West Virginia (1)
3. TCU
4. Texas
5. Baylor
6. Oklahoma
7. Texas Tech
8. Kansas State
9. Iowa State
10. Oklahoma State
