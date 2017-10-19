Coaches pick KU to win 14th straight Big 12 basketball title

1:13 David Beaty's opening comments on facing TCU Pause

1:15 Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse

2:35 Home care cuts infuriate mother of son with disabilities

0:43 Kansas' government workforce reduction could have big impact for years to come

1:44 Kevin Puryear: Mizzou can’t buy into its own hype

1:19 Royals GM Dayton Moore on the possibility of going to the Atlanta Braves

1:27 Can you take your Thanksgiving turkey on a plane?

0:22 Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

3:00 Royals GM Dayton Moore on free agency, rebuilding & unique challenges