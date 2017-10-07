Big 12 power structure shifts with Iowa State stunner over Oklahoma

A stunner in Norman, Okla., has shifted the Big 12 power structure.

Iowa State defeated third-ranked Oklahoma 38-31 on Saturday. A fourth-down pass from Sooners quarterback fell incomplete near midfield, sealing the outcome, which could damage the Big 12’s chances of landing a team in the College Football Playoff.

Oklahoma had collected one of the most impressive victories in college football this season, winning at Ohio State 31-16 on Sept. 9. The Sooners took a 4-0 record into Saturday’s game.

But the Cyclones, a 31-point underdog, played toe-to-toe with Oklahoma and picked up their first victory over the Sooners since 1990. Iowa State had lost 18 straight in the series.

Oklahoma led 24-10 before Iowa State scored 21 straight. The Cyclones took the lead for good on Kyle Kempt’s 25-yard touchdown pass to Allen Lazard with 2 minutes, 19 seconds remaining.

The Big 12 will play championship game this season for the first time since 2010. The first- and second-place teams will meet on Dec. 2 in Arlington, Tex. The league restored the game to give its champion a better chance of reaching the College Football Playoff.

Through the season’s first month, Oklahoma looked like a sure bet to play in the title game and was pointed toward the CFP.

Now, TCU, which is playing host to West Virginia on Saturday afternoon, moves into that position. After the Oklahoma loss, the Horned Frogs were the Big 12’s lone undefeated team and entered the weekend ranked eighth in the Associated Press poll.

For Iowa State, this was a monumental triumph, among the greatest in program history. It’s easily the competitive high point in the career of coach Matt Campbell, in his second year at Iowa State after spending five years at Toledo.

Kempt is a redshirt senior quarterback who got the start because starter Jacob Park took a leave of absence from the team. Kempt appeared in one game for the Cyclones last season and completed both of his passes.