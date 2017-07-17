Texas Tech’s Kliff Kingsbury would break before hitting 100 points

Texas Tech’s Kliff Kingsbury was the right coach to ask if he sees a college football team one day scoring 100 points in a game.
Tech has scored 69 points in a game in each of the last two years. His teams have surpassed 60 two other times in his four years as the Red Raiders coach.
Last season, with Chiefs draft pick Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, Tech led the nation in passing yards.
But Kingsbury sounded like a coach who would take his foot off the gas if the Red Raiders approached the century mark.
“I don’t think any coach is going to take it there,” Kingsbury said. “I think they’d find a way to not get it in the end zone at that point. I would hope so. But yeah, there have some 70s, 80s come up, but I don’t think you’re going to see a coach try to get to 100.”
Blair Kerkhoff
