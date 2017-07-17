Big 12’s Bob Bowlsby expects to sign extension through 2025

Bob Bowlsby said Monday he soon expects to sign a contract extension to remain Big 12 commissioner through 2025.
Bowlsby, 65, became the fourth Big 12 commissioner in 2012, taking over from his role as athletic director at Stanford.
“I feel like I’m a pretty young 65,” Bowlsby said. “I like what I’m doing. I plan on being here a while.”
Bowlsby arrived as the Big 12 was coming out of realignment, losing original members Missouri, Nebraska, Colorado and Texas A&M to other conferences and gaining West Virginia and TCU.
The length of the extension takes Bowlsby through the length of the current television contracts with ESPN and Fox.
The league distributed an average of $34 million per school for the 2016-17 school year, a record amount and 15 percent increase over the previous year.
