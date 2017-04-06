Former Wichita State and Rockhurst High star John Cooper hired at Oklahoma State

John Cooper, a former Wichita State and Rockhurst High standout, has joined the Oklahoma State coaching staff.
Cooper spent the previous eight seasons as a head coach, the past five at Miami, Ohio. He had assistant coaching stops at South Carolina, Oregon and Auburn.
Cooper joins the Cowboys’ staff of Mike Boynton, who was elevated from assistant coach last month when Brad Underwood left for Illinois.
Cooper is 102-152 in eight seasons overall and 59-100 at Miami, Ohio.
