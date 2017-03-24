Oklahoma State stays in house for hire, but it’s not Doug Gottlieb

Doug Gottlieb will not be the next coach at Oklahoma State.
The job has gone to Mike Boynton, a Cowboys assistant who was elevated on Friday to succeed Brad Underwood.
Gottlieb, a former Oklahoma State standout guard and television analyst, interviewed for the job and was an intriguing candidate. But he tweeted from his account earlier Friday that he was no longer a candidate.
Boynton came with Underwood to Stillwater after they spent three years at Stephen F. Austin. Underwood took the Illinois head coaching job last week.
Before Stephen F. Austin, Boynton was a South Carolina assistant for four years. He also spent time on the staffs of Coastal Carolina and Wofford.
“Oklahoma State is one of the premier basketball programs in the country,” Boynton said in a statement.
▪ In other Big 12 coaching news, Iowa State added one year to the contract of men’s basketball coach Steve Prohm, which now extends until 2022. The Cyclones also extended women’s basketball coach Bill Fennelly until 2022.
Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff
Comments