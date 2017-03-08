Big 12

March 8, 2017 7:12 PM

Overland Park man hits halfcourt shot, wins $6,600 at TCU-Oklahoma halftime

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

No easy task, making a layup, free throw, three-pointer and half-court shot in succession. But Jason Foster, an Oklahoma fan originally from Muskogee but now lives in Overland Park, drained them all and won $6,600 in a promotion sponsored by Phillips 66.

Foster hit the shots at halftime of the Big 12 Tournament opener Wednesday between TCU and Oklahoma. He earned $100 for the first shot, doubled the take for the free throw and made it $300 for the triple.

The midcourt shot swished through bringing the Sprint Center crowd to its feet.

After making the shot, Foster grabbed and hugged his 3-year-old daughter, Harper Rose.

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

Related content

Big 12

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

KU coach Bill Self calls one-game suspension for Josh Jackson 'an easy decision'

View more video

Sports Videos