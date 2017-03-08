Overland Park man hits halfcourt shot, wins $6,600 at TCU-Oklahoma halftime

No easy task, making a layup, free throw, three-pointer and half-court shot in succession. But Jason Foster, an Oklahoma fan originally from Muskogee but now lives in Overland Park, drained them all and won $6,600 in a promotion sponsored by Phillips 66.
Foster hit the shots at halftime of the Big 12 Tournament opener Wednesday between TCU and Oklahoma. He earned $100 for the first shot, doubled the take for the free throw and made it $300 for the triple.
The midcourt shot swished through bringing the Sprint Center crowd to its feet.
After making the shot, Foster grabbed and hugged his 3-year-old daughter, Harper Rose.
Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff
Comments