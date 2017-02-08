Big 12 to withhold revenue from Baylor until changes made

The Big 12 announced Wednesday it is withholding 25 percent of conference-generated revenue from Baylor until the league is satisfied that “proper institutional controls are in place” and that the athletic department is complying with Title IX guidelines.
Baylor is investigating 125 cases of sexual assault or harassment reported to have occurred from 2011-15. The school’s Office of General Counsel is examining the cases to identify how they were handled.
The most recent allegations of sexual violence include four reports of gang rapes.
The Philadelphia law firm Pepper Hamilton, hired by Baylor to look into allegations found “institutional failures at every level.”
Football coach Art Briles and athletic director Ian McCaw lost their jobs, and university president Ken Starr was demoted and later left the school.
Besides the changes in leadership, Baylor created task forces to carry out more than 100 recommendations from the Hamilton report, including adding Title IX staff and mandating annual Title IX training for coaches, administrators and students among others.
The Big 12 Board of Directors, chaired by Oklahoma president David Boren, wants proof of the progress.
“The Board is unified in establishing a process to verify that proper institutional controls are in place and sustainable,” Boren said in a news release.
The Big 12 distributed about $30 million per school from its TV contracts, bowl contracts and NCAA Tournament revenue among other sources last year.
“By taking these actions the Board desires to ensure that the changes that were promised are actually made and that the systems are in place to avoid future problems,” Boren said in the release.
“The proportional withholding of revenue distribution payments will be in effect until the Board has determined that Baylor is in compliance with Conference bylaws and regulations as well as all components of Title IX.”
