KU no stranger to controversial Big 12 basketball finishes

Kansas ran off with a 90-88 victory over Kansas State on Tuesday night. With the triumph, the Jayhawks traveled to the top of the Big 12 basketball standings.
Yes, there were a lot of puns from the game’s finish at Allen Fieldhouse, where KU guard Svi Mykhailiuk appeared to take more than the allowed two steps on his way to the basket for the game-winning layup just before the buzzer.
Here is the play in question:
The non-call became the talk of a game that produced many other conversation topics, like the Wildcats’ toughness and resiliency, the Jayhawks’ faith in Mykhailiuk to make the big play, and did the result alter the perception of Kansas’ chances of winning a 13th straight Big 12 title?
But one step, step, step, step at a time. The Jayhawks have been involved in a few finishes in which officials’ calls or non-calls were questioned. Here are a couple of the most memorable:
Feb. 26, 2013
It sure seems like there should have been a block or charge call on Elijah Johnson’s drive into Georges Niang late in a game against Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum in Ames. There was no call and Johnson’s layup missed, but Niang was whistled for a foul after he and Johnson tried to grab the rebound. KU, trailing by two, tied the score on Johnson’s two free throws and won 108-96 in overtime.
Feb. 16, 2015
West Virginia guard Juwan Staten wasn’t called for traveling on his spinning layup in a 62-61 win in Morgantown, W.Va. Perry Ellis almost made it a moot point, catching a three-quarters-court pass before the buzzer, but his layup didn’t fall.
Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff
Comments