Hook'em Horns: Herman says he's ready for pressure of Texas

0:29 Devonte' Graham only accepts passes from KU ball boy Pause

4:04 KU coach Bill Self talks about win over UNC Asheville

1:27 Watch KU's Josh Jackson squeeze the music out of the ball for portrait

6:25 Kansas 65, Georgia 54: Postgame analysis from The Star's Jesse Newell

0:58 Seven injured in rolling gunbattle in Kansas City

3:31 Hope to prevent Alzheimer's Disease?

1:47 Pesky penguins won't leave scuba-diving Santa alone

1:18 Mizzou's Kevin Puryear on his approach to his sophomore season

1:37 Chiefs Daily with Terez A. Paylor: Broncos game is going to be nasty