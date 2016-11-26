Photo gallery: KU 95, UNC-Asheville 57

KU's Josh Jackson blew by the UNC-Asheville defense for a high flying dunk during the second half of Friday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat UNC-Asheville, 95-57.
KU's Udoka Azubuike (35) throws down one of his five first-half dunks over a trio of UNC-Asheville's defenders during the first half of Friday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse.
KU's Josh Jackson threw down a dunk that landed in the lap of UNC Asheville's Alec Wnuk during the first half of Friday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse.
KU's Landen Lucas took a pass from teammate Frank Mason (0) a slammed home a dunk during the second half of Friday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat UNC-Asheville, 95-57.
KU's Udoka Azubuike (rear) and teammate Devonte' Graham battle UNC-Asheville's Alec Wnuk for a rebound during the second half of Friday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat UNC-Asheville, 95-57.
KU's Carlton Bragg cheers on Landen Lucas after he dunked during the second half of Friday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat UNC-Asheville, 95-57.
KU's Svi Mykhailiuk nails a three-pointer over UNC-Ashville's Will Weeks during the second half of Friday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat UNC-Asheville, 95-57.
KU's Josh Jackson flies by UNC-Asheville's Zilli Giacomo for a shot during the second half of Friday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat UNC-Asheville, 95-57.
KU's Udoka Azubuike (35) got a piece of this shot by UNC-Asheville's Alec Wnuk during the second half of Friday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat UNC-Asheville, 95-57.
The KU bench reacts to a Lageranld Vick three pointer during the second half of Friday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat UNC-Asheville, 95-57.
KU's Svi Mykhailiuk (right) gets a take away from UNC-Asheville's Raekwon Miller during the second half of Friday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat UNC-Asheville, 95-57.
With the Jayhawks up big and the game in hand, KU coach Bill Self wanted more during the second half of Friday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat UNC-Asheville, 95-57.
KU's Udoka Azubuike put on a dunk clinic in the Jayhawks 95-57 drubbing of UNC-Asheville Friday night at Allen Fieldhouse. He threw this two-hander down over a trio of defenders during the second half of Friday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat UNC-Asheville, 95-57.
KU's Frank Mason snags a rebound away from UNC-Asheville's Alec Wnuk during the first half of Friday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat UNC-Asheville, 95-57.
KU's Udoka Azubuike (35) dunks over UNC-Asheville's Will Weeks during the first half of Friday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse.
KU's Devonte' Graham (right) and UNC-Asheville's Macio Teague race to to a loose ball during the second half of Friday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat UNC-Asheville, 95-57.
KU's Lagerald Vick got the starting nob and made the most of it, scoring 15 poits, including this bucket during the first half of Friday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat UNC-Asheville, 95-57.
KU' s Frank Mason lets fly with one of his four 3-pointers, he drained during the first half of Friday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse.
KU's Svi Mykhailiuk split a pair of UNC-Asheville defenders for a bucket during the first half of Friday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat UNC-Asheville, 95-57.
KU's Josh Jackson gets a fist full of thanks from coach Bill Self after scoring 14 poiints in the Jayhawks 95-57 win Friday night over UNC-Asheville.
After getting his first start and scoring 17 points, KU's Udoka Azubuike (35) got hand shakes all around from the Jayhawk coaching staff after leaving the game late in the second half of Friday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat UNC-Asheville, 95-57.
