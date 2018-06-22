Looking for a team to support in the CWS? Arkansas has these KC connections

As the College World Series in Omaha heads into its final games, you may be wondering which team to root for.
Following Florida’s pursuits may be tempting to some, because Royals first-round draft pick Brady Singer pitches for the Gators.
But Arkansas is also a viable option for Kansas City fans, and not only because the school is situated a little under four hours away. The Razorbacks boast four KC-area players: pitchers Isaiah Campbell and Zeb Vermillion, graduates of Olathe South and Shawnee Mission East, respectively, outfielder Ben McClain of Lee's Summit West and infielder Derek Ripp of St. James Academy.
Additionally, Campbell will start for Arkansas at 7 p.m. Friday against Florida.
“I'm going to be watching the game tonight to know who we play tomorrow,” Campbell said on Thursday afternoon. “But I'm sure our pitching coach is going to have a good plan going into the game and giving us a shot to win."
It’s been Campbell’s dream since a child to play at the College World Series. He’s been on the field of Omaha’s TD Ameritrade Park, competing in tournaments for 8 to 13-year-olds, but this is the first time he’ll be on the mound in such a high-stakes game.
"He has a tremendous baseball IQ — he's very smart about the game, he loves baseball, he understands the game,” said Josh Perkins, Campbell’s baseball coach at Olathe South. “He's got a natural ability to do it, he works extremely hard, but he's certainly a gifted player and a blessed player."
Campbell has a 4.19 ERA heading into the College World Series, owning a team third-best 65 strikeouts in 241 at-bats.
Vermillion could see action Friday night as well. Still a freshman, he has made seven appearances this season, recording one save and posting a 4.82 ERA.
Vermillion played against Campbell several times during his high school days, but is much more familiar with McClain and Ripp. Neither player has seen the field this season, but the group of KC-area ballplayers has made playing at Arkansas seem like home.
“Honestly it just makes it so much better to go to an environment where you know people and it's closer to home,” Vermillion said. “So it really makes the college experience a lot easier.”
In addition to the four Arkansas players, Mississippi State features first baseman Alex Pener of Blue Valley Northwest. The Bulldogs play Oregon State at 2 p.m. Friday.
"It's just showing how much Kansas City baseball has grown in the past few years,” Campbell said. “I mean it hasn't been known as a baseball hotbed, but the last few years, a lot more kids have gone to D-I, played D-I baseball and getting drafted out of high school and after college. So it's just showing the country that Kansas and Missouri has a lot of good baseball.”
