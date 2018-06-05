Three home runs? BV West grad propels Vanderbilt into NCAA super regionals

With the bases loaded and no outs, Vanderbilt shortstop Connor Kaiser stood at the plate facing Clemson’s Travis Marr in the Clemson Regional championship game on Sunday afternoon.
Having already sent the first pitch of the at-bat into foul territory and allowing the second to go for a ball, Kaiser prepared himself for another fastball, not taking Marr for a groundout-type of pitcher.
As predicted, Marr sent another fastball high into the zone, but Kaiser wasn’t going to let this pitch slip away from him.
“Luckily I put a good swing on it. Wasn’t sure if it was going to get out,” Kaiser said with a laugh. “Clemson’s kind of short to the corners, so I kind of had a good angle on it. I just kept running, and luckily it got out.”
The grand slam gave Kaiser's Commodores a commanding 11-3 lead over the Clemson Tigers in the NCAA tournament baseball game. Vanderbilt went on to win 19-6, and all the talk afterward was about Kaiser, a Blue Valley West High graduate.
Before the game against Clemson, Kaiser had hit just four home runs in 163 games for Vanderbilt. On Sunday, his grand slam was just one of three huge home runs, bringing his collegiate career total to seven and propelling the Commodores into the NCAA super regionals.
Throughout his high school and collegiate career, Kaiser had never been a power hitter, always opting for contact and showcasing his talents by running the bases, or with his defense.
Sunday against Clemson shouldn’t have been any different.
“It didn’t feel any different. We prepared as a team the same way we always do, we took some ground balls, we got in the cages,” Kaiser said. “The team was super relaxed, and the team was just ready to play.”
Kaiser's first at-bat was a fly-out in the first inning. But his next at-bat, in the third, was the play that blew the game wide open. Facing the Tigers’ Spencer Strider, Kaiser hit a three-run homer to give Vandy a 4-0 lead.
“He threw a curveball up," Kaiser recalled. "And I figured he would go with something off-speed in that situation, because there was a runner on second and third, so I just wanted to be ready for a pitch up in the zone. Luckily I got it, and didn’t miss it.”
Kaiser then hit his grand slam in the sixth, and belted a two-run homer in the seventh. His three home runs tied a Vanderbilt record for single-game home runs, while his 10 RBIs equaled an NCAA tournament record.
At Blue Valley West, Kaiser won a state title in 2013 and picked up a Rawlings Gold Glove Award the same season.
“I played for Coach (Bill) McDonald at Blue Valley West," he said. "He’s awesome. One of the best guys I’ve been around. He kind of reminds me of (Vanderbilt) Coach (Tim) Corbin a lot. Super consistent like Coach Corbin. And then our assistants — Coach (Matt) Shipley. Super good guy, he kind of led the pitching staff there, but super fun to be around. Kind of the whole staff, it was fun to be around every day.”
Kaiser and the Commodores will host the Nashville Super Regional against Mississippi State in a three-game series. The first game is Friday, with the winner of the series advancing to the College World Series.
