South Plains (Texas) players hope to use Juco championship as launching point

When Keith McGee was announced as the Most Valuable Player of the NJCAA championship tournament, his eyes perked up.
“Honestly, I wasn’t expecting it,” McGee said. “It’s just a miracle. It’s truly a blessing.”
South Plains (Texas) beat Southern Idaho 98-95 to win the junior college national championship on Saturday. McGee scored 20 points, and he might have scored a Division I scholarship, too.
Seven of the past eight MVP winners have gone on to play Division-I basketball, including Pierre Jackson, who signed with Baylor after playing at South Plains and winning MVP in 2011.
South Plains already has two Division I commits on its roster: Deshawn Corprew to Texas Tech and Isaiah Maurice with New Mexico.
The NJCAA tournament has become a hub for Division-I scouting, including for Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall, who was at the Hutchinson Sports Arena on Wednesday, a tournament official said. South Plains coach Steve Green said winning a championship and MVP should definitely help McGee’s odds going forward.
“We’ve got picture of all the guys that have moved on,” Green said. “I’ve been there 18 years, and I bet I got 200 guys.”
South Plains certainly wasn’t the only team with Division-I prospects to play in Hutch throughout the week. Southern Idaho’s Charles Jones Jr. is committed to Utah, and Tommy Burton was talking with different universities, including Iona all weekend.
There is a stigma around junior college athletics that the programs exist simply to push players through to the next level. Southern Idaho coach Jared Phay said the first goal is to win national championships. The second is to get his players to the next level.
Hutchinson is the best place to do that, he said.
“But the good thing is when it comes down to this game in this tournament, none of those guys really cared,” Phay said. “You just hope your guys can stay focused in the moment.”
The road is often tough for junior college players. Many have to deal with developmental courses just to get on the court, and once they do, their two-year timer starts.
McGee’s path to MVP status had another twist. He started the season as the third-string point guard, but after a tumultuous start to the season and some conflicts within the team, he was named a starter.
McGee said it was extremely disappointing to start the season on the third line, especially in a chaotic locker room.
“This feeling right here is incredible just because of the season that we had,” he said. “We didn’t really like each other at first it seemed like. We had big egos.
“We met up and said ‘At the end of the day, it’s us, whether it’s coaches or not, we gotta play for us.’ We just spoke it into existence.”
Although McGee was surprised he won MVP honors, Green said he wasn’t. He said McGee has been the glue for South Plains most of the season, particularly starting toward the postseason.
He did have control of the offense. Along with his 20-point performance, he added a game-high four assists.
Corprew, the Texas Tech commit, said he he believes McGee and many others on the South Plains roster deserve at least a look from Division-I programs, especially after cutting down the nets.
“That’s why I’m proud of this year because coming into this tournament, we didn’t have no hopes that we would make it this far,” he said.
McGee is only a freshman, so he will be back at South Plains again next season, a team official said, but holding two trophies on the final night of his first collegiate season is certainly a good start to a destination all junior college players hope to reach.
“With the season we had, it all makes sense now,” McGee said. “I can see why God did it the way he did it."
Comments