Hutch hosts a dunk party in Friday night's first NJCAA national semifinal

Each time Eastern Florida started a comeback or hit a momentum-building bucket, South Plains had answers — loud ones.
Three second-half dunks brought those in the Hutchinson Sports Arena to their feet and heightened the decibel level as South Plains advanced to the NJCAA championship game with a 89-76 victory Friday night.
Keith McGee got it started.
On a fast break, McGee cocked the ball behind his head for a tomahawk jam. The dunk shook the floor below.
McGee flexed with a sour face all the way back down the court.
“When we’re hyped, we’re a different team,” McGee said.
South Plains lost its momentum though, and Eastern Florida clawed back to within 10. It was DeShawn Corprew’s turn to get the focus back.
He drove to the basket, elevated and put his Eastern Florida defender on a poster. All he could do was look to the bench and smile.
McGee said his dunk was easily the best of the night and scoffed at the idea that any other could have topped it.
“It’s just two points,” coach Steve Green said.
Seconds later, after another Eastern Florida basket, Jamir Coleman lobbed a one-handed pass from the top of the three-point line to Raymond Doby.
The pass looked errant. Doby was just inside the right side of the arch, but the pass had the perfect weight.
Doby leaped and smashed the alley-oop through.
The outcome was clear, and Eastern Florida never got back within striking distance.
South Plains will play for the junior college national championship at 7 p.m.Saturday in Hutchinson.
“We’re focused in on it, and we’ll see what we got tomorrow night,” Green said. “I’d be surprised if we didn’t come out and give it the old college try.”
