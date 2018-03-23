Central Missouri women knock off Ashland to win national championship

This Cinderella went to the ball and stayed all the way through the party. This Cinderella won it all.
And this Cinderella put an end to one gargantuan run.
The sixth-seeded Central Missouri women knocked off previously unbeaten and top seed Ashland (Ohio) 66-52 on Friday night for the NCAA Division II national championship in basketball.
Ashland came in on a 73-game winning streak and as the defending national champion.
The Jennies' victory at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. makes for the second national championship in Central Missouri women's program history. Central Missouri also won the title in 1984, the same year the Central Missouri men also won the national title.
The Jennies on Friday night were down 20-15 after the first quarter against mighty Ashland, but they took the lead with a huge 20-11 second quarter and then were able to to answer every Ashland challenge from there.
When the Eagles closed to within three at 55-52 with 2 minutes, 21 seconds left, Central Missouri closed out the game with a 9-0 run.
Jennies' leading scorer Paige Redmond was the scoring star again on this night. Redmond, who averaged 16.2 points per game coming in, finished with 22 points on the night. Redmond made 4 of 7 three-pointers and 8 of 13 shots from the field overall.
Megan Skaggs, who played in high school at Park Hill Central, came up big with 13 points, three rebounds and four assists. Morgan Fleming, who played at Liberty High, finished with eight points, nine rebounds and three assists.
This Central Missouri squad at 30-3, became the first in program history to reach 30 wins in the season. Ashland, meanwhile, finished its season at 36-1. The Eagles went 37-0 last season.
The Jennies were the No. 2 seed in the tournament's Central Region. And after beating Augustana (S.D.) in that region's title game to make the quarterfinals, Central Missouri was re-seeded at No. 6 among the eight teams left. Central Missouri then beat No. 3 Lubbock Christian and then No. 7 seed Union (Tenn.) to reach the final against Ashland.
