Central Missouri women's basketball advances to Division II championship game

The Central Missouri women's basketball team continued their run through the NCAA Division II tournament Wednesday, beating Union (Tenn.) 70-57 and advancing to the championship game for the first time since 1985.
The Jennies, seeded sixth, knocked off the seventh-seeded Bulldogs to move on the team's third NCAA title game. They will face the winner of Wednesday's other semifinal, Ashland (Ohio) vs. Indiana (Pa.) on Friday at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the CBS Sports Network.
Four Jennies scored in double-digits, led by sophomore Megan Skaggs with 15. Senior forward Kayonna Lee had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Morgan Fleming, a graduate of Liberty High School, was 4-of-8 from the field for eight points and added four rebounds and three assists.
Central Missouri took the lead for good with 9:09 remaining in the first half and opened up the gap to 15 at its largest.
