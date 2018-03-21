Meet the point guard who just became Wichita State's No. 1 recruiting target

The fallout from Alex Lomax asking for and being granted a full release from his letter of intent on Tuesday not only meant Wichita State lost out on its most heralded recruit in the 2018 class, but also its point guard of the future.

Finding a point guard has become the spring's top priority for WSU coach Gregg Marshall and his staff, especially with the possibility of Landry Shamet leaving early for the NBA Draft this summer, which would leave senior-to-be Samajae Haynes-Jones as the only scholarship point guard on roster.

Before the news of Lomax's release was announced, WSU had its new plan in the works with a scholarship offer on Tuesday to James Akinjo, a 6-foot-1 point guard who is a top-100 recruit and rated ahead of Lomax in ESPN's rankings. Akinjo signed a letter of intent with Connecticut last fall, but was granted his release Monday after coach Kevin Ollie was fired.

As a high school senior in California, Akinjo led Salesian College Prep in Richmond to a 30-2 record and a top-five national ranking by averaging 20.7 points and 5.2 assists. He is rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals.

"Ever since his recruitment has opened back up, his phone has been ringing off the hook and so has mine," Salesian coach Bill Mellis told The Eagle. "For a team like Wichita State with all of its success to be interested, I think that tells you what kind of player James is and what kind of offers he will get. He's going to have a lot of really good choices, but I would imagine Wichita State would be one of those schools right at the top of the list."

Since Akinjo's recruiting opened again on Monday, Mellis said he has been offered by around a dozen programs, including Arizona, Gonzaga, Tennessee, Georgetown, Maryland, Wake Forest, Utah, California, and Oregon State. Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing made a home visit to Akinjo on Monday.

Mellis pointed out that Akinjo still has four official recruiting visits remaining since he committed to Connecticut in the fall after using his first to visit Hartford.

"I could see him wanting to take one on a team like Wichita State that's not close to home and where his family can't just drive there since we're out here on the West Coast," Mellis said. "I'm not sure he's going to use all four of them, but I imagine he'll use some."

When he committed to UConn, Akinjo said he felt as though Ollie could relate to him as a former point guard and he liked that he was familiar with the West Coast. In 11 years at WSU, Marshall has yet to sign a player from California.

So what might Akinjo be looking for this time around?

"He's looking for a good situation where he can be coached and pushed and challenged as a player, but also a situation where he can step in and realistically play right away," Mellis said. "He will make the decision on what he feels like is the best fit. He had a really good rapport with coach Ollie, so I know how he gets along with the coaches will be very important too."

Akinjo could push for immediate playing time even if Shamet decides to return for his junior season. But if Shamet leaves, then Akinjo would likely battle Haynes-Jones throughout the summer to become the team's starting point guard.

It's a role that many recruiting analysts envision for Akinjo, who boosted his recruiting stock last summer with an MVP performance at the 2017 Peach Jam, a prestigious summer basketball league. Akinjo averaged 18.8 points, 6.8 assists, and 4.3 rebounds and led his team, the Oakland Soldiers, to the Peach Jam championship.

Mellis, his high school coach, says Akinjo is ready to make an impact immediately at the Division I level.

"He's tough as nails and is a very good shooter and scorer," Mellis said. "He's really strong with the ball. He keeps his dribble low to the ground, so it's hard to take it away from him. Even though he's small by college standards, he can get to the rim and finish around traffic and guys with good size. He's definitely a scorer, but he's also a guy who sees the floor real well and is able to set other players up for good shots."