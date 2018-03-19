Central Missouri women's basketball reaches Division II Final Four

Central Missouri reached the NCAA Division II women's Final Four for the fifth time in school history and the first time since 1989 on Monday, beating Lubbock Christian 72-62 in a national quarterfinal Monday afternoon in Sioux Falls, S.D.
The sixth-seeded Jennies (28-3) knocked off the No. 3 national seed Chaps (31-2), who fell to 0-2 when allowing 70-plus points.
"We weren't even close guarding them man-to-man," Jennies coach Dave Slifer said. "Our zone was, I am going to say, 'screwy' at best. I don't know that any of us knew what we were doing, but it slowed them down.
"They were able to figure it out, so we bailed out on that and were able to score enough points to beat a very, very good 31-1 team."
Sophomore Morgan Fleming of Liberty led the Jennies with 16 points and seven rebounds.
Central Missouri can tie its school record for victories when it faces No. 7 seed Union (Tenn.), which beat No. 2 seed Carson-Newman 73-70, at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Sanford Pentagon.
The national championship game tips off at 7 p.m. Friday. The Jennies' lone NCAA title came in 1983-84 and they were runners-up the next season.
