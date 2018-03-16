Drake women out in first round of NCAA Tournament

The Drake women had their 21-game winning streak snapped on Friday with a first-round loss in the NCAA Tournament.
Chennedy Carter scored 26 points for No. 4 seed Texas A&M in an 89-76 victory over 13th-seed Drake in College Station, Texas.
Drake finished its season at 26-8.
Two Kansas City area players were part of that run to the NCAA tourney.
Sophomore Brenni Rose, who played in high school at Shawnee Mission Northwest, had 10 points and four assists on Friday against the Aggies. Rose started 27 games, including Friday. She averaged 8.4 points and 3.0 assists on the season.
Becca Jonas, a junior who went to Truman High School, had three points and four rebounds in Friday's game. Jonas started 32 games this season and averaged 6.4 points with 5.3 boards per game.
Mya Mertz, from Blue Valley Northwest, is also on the Drake roster, but she did not play this season.
Drake, in its loss on Friday, got a huge game from Sara Rhine. The sophomore from Eldon, Mo., made 10 of 11 shots from the field and finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds.
Becca Hittner, the reigning Missouri Valley Conference player of the year, had 19 points.
Sammie Bachrodt, from Wichita had 10 assists with six rebounds.
