Central Missouri women's basketball reaches NCAA Division II quarterfinals

The No. 2-seeded Central Missouri Jennies beat No. 1 seed and host Augustana (S.D.) 81-42 for the NCAA Division II Central Regional championship Monday.
It was the seventh regional title for the Jennies and their first since 1989.
Central Missouri jumped out to a 9-0 lead and never trailed. The Jennies led 24-7 after the first quarter and were up 42-17 at halftime.
They move on to the national quarterfinals in Sioux Falls, S.D., where they will face Indiana (Pa.) on March 19.
Drury women lose in regional final
The Drury Panthers fell in the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional final 79-73 to host Ashland (Ohio).
Drury, the No. 2 seed out of the Great Lakes Valley Conference, finished 31-3. Ashland improved to 34-0.
Local men's teams knocked out
Defending NCAA Division II men's national champion and top-seeded Northwest Missouri State lost in the first round of the Central Regional on Saturday, 60-50 to eighth-seeded Minnesota State-Mankato. Mankato plays Northern State for the regional title Tuesday.
Four other area schools — Missouri Southern and Washburn from the MIAA, and Drury and Truman State from the Great Lakes Valley Conference — were also eliminated with first-round losses Saturday. None of the four teams were seeded higher than fifth in their regional.
