    Fans of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team celebrated winning the College Football Playoff National Championship with a huge street party in the city of Tuscaloosa on Monday, January 8. This video, shared by onlooker Christian Mernard, shows fans dancing and singing on University Boulevard, also known as "The Strip". In the short clip, one man is seen climbing on top of a car and putting his arms in the air in celebration. The party erupted next to the University of Alabama's campus shortly after Alabama claimed a 26-23 victory against the Georgia Bulldogs.

College Sports

Tuscaloosa was a giant party after the Crimson Tide won the National Championship last night

By Jason Boatright

jboatright@kcstar.com

January 09, 2018 10:18 AM

Alabama Crimson Tide football fans celebrated winning the College Football Playoff National Championship with a huge street party in the city of Tuscaloosa on Monday, January 8, 2018.

The video above, shared by onlooker Christian Mernard on Twitter, shows fans dancing and singing on University Boulevard, also known as “The Strip.”

In the short clip, one man is seen climbing on top of a car and putting his arms in the air in celebration.

The party erupted next to the University of Alabama’s campus shortly after Alabama roared back from a 13-point halftime deficit to claim a 26-23 overtime victory against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Fans of the Crimson Tide had a decidedly different reaction than Bulldogs fans did following the game.

Jason Boatright: 816-234-4053, @TheJasonBoat

