Tuscaloosa was a giant party after the Crimson Tide won the National Championship last night

Alabama football fans celebrate championship with huge street party in Tuscaloosa Fans of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team celebrated winning the College Football Playoff National Championship with a huge street party in the city of Tuscaloosa on Monday, January 8. This video, shared by onlooker Christian Mernard, shows fans dancing and singing on University Boulevard, also known as “The Strip”. In the short clip, one man is seen climbing on top of a car and putting his arms in the air in celebration. The party erupted next to the University of Alabama’s campus shortly after Alabama claimed a 26-23 victory against the Georgia Bulldogs. Fans of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team celebrated winning the College Football Playoff National Championship with a huge street party in the city of Tuscaloosa on Monday, January 8. This video, shared by onlooker Christian Mernard, shows fans dancing and singing on University Boulevard, also known as “The Strip”. In the short clip, one man is seen climbing on top of a car and putting his arms in the air in celebration. The party erupted next to the University of Alabama’s campus shortly after Alabama claimed a 26-23 victory against the Georgia Bulldogs. @Menardness/Twitter Storyful

