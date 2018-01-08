Alabama stuns Georgia in overtime for national championship

Tua time meant another national championship for Alabama.
Tua Tagovailoa, a freshman who was the nation’s top-rated dual quarterback prospect last year, is now a College Football Playoff national champion after leading the Crimson Tide to a 26-23 overtime victory over Georgia on Monday night.
Entering the game in the second half to give Alabama, held scoreless until then, a spark, Tagovialoa tossed a 41-yard touchdown pass to a streaking DeVonta Smith on the second play of the Tide’s overtime possession for the game-winner.
On the first play of overtime, Tagovailoa was dropped for a 16-yard sack.
Undaunted, the freshman threw a perfect strike to Smith to end the game and give the Crimson Tide and Coach Nick Saban a fifth national championship since 2009.
Georgia had gone ahead moments earlier when kicker Rodrigo Blankenship booted a 51-yard field goal for a 23-20 lead.
The Bulldogs were fortunate to reach extra time. Alabama kicker Andy Pappanastos missed a 37-yard field goal attempt on the final play of regulation.
But Georgia couldn’t take advantage of their good fortune, and the loss will haunt the program and second-year coach Kirby Smart.
Tagovailoa relieved ineffective starter Jalen Hurts and led the offensive charge. Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley came up with the biggest reception in regulation, a 7-yard catch in the end zone on fourth down with 3:49 remaining. The extra point drew Alabama even at 20-20.
Georgia followed with a three-and-out, and Alabama was back in business at the 35. It steadily moved into field-goal range, helped by a Bulldogs’ face-mask penalty, Alabama controlled its fate. But the missed field goal gave Georgia new life.
For most of the night, the game looked like it belonged to Georgia. The Bulldogs set the tone behind their freshman quarterback Jake Fromm.
After a first-series interception, Fromm was mostly on target and led Georgia to a 13-0 halftime lead.
The Bulldogs kept Alabama’s defense off balance with Fromm’s accuracy and running back Sony Michel’s speed.
Michel’s wonderful 26-yard run on a third-and-20, where he tightroped down the sideline, kept alive Georgia’s first scoring drive that ended with Blankenship’s 41-yard field goal.
On the Bulldogs’ next possession, Fromm completed passes of 23 and 16 yards to set up a 27-yarder from Blankenship, who a week earlier kicked a Rose Bowl-record 55-yarder against Oklahoma.
While Alabama starter Hurts couldn’t dent the Bulldogs’ defense, Fromm went back to work on Georgia’s final possession of the half. The Bulldogs marched 68 yards with Fromm doing it with his legs — a 14-yard gain — and his arm. Michel picked up another key first down with a 14-yard run on third-and-10.
Georgia got into the end zone, but not with Fromm behind center. From the 3, Fromm split wide and wide receiver Mecole Hardman shifted to take the direct snap. Hardman scooted into the corner of the end zone with seven seconds remaining before halftime to give the Bulldogs a 13-0 lead.
Alabama then made the switch at quarterback and changed the game.
Tagovailoa appeared in nine games for the Crimson Tide this season. Alabama needed help after a scoreless first half that produced 94 total yards, including 21 passing from Hurts.
Tagovailoa’s first series went nowhere. His second reached the end zone, on his 6-yard pass to freshman Henry Ruggs III.
Finally, Alabama had life.
Georgia responded with a lightning bolt. On third-and-11, Fromm found Hardman, who had gotten behind safety Tony Brown, and 80 yards later Georgia had answered.
But Alabama had the final word, its defense came to life an clamped down on Fromm and the Bulldogs, and Tagovailoa played the role of hero.
