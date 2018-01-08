Inside the Champions Center at the University of Colorado, the 1994 Heisman Trophy for former Colorado running back Rashaan Salaam is adorned with a memorial flower Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, after Salaam’s body was found Monday evening at a park, in Boulder, Colo.
A late college football player’s Heisman Trophy joins the battle against CTE

By Blair Kerkhoff

A Heisman Trophy has joined the battle against CTE.

Colorado running back Rashaan Salaam won college football’s top individual award in 1994. He died in December 2016 in Boulder, Colo., of an apparent suicide, a gunshot wound to the head.

His Heisman Trophy was sold in 2014 to a sports memorabilia dealer who resold it to current owner Tyler Tysdal, a Denver-based real estate and private equity investor and collector.

Tysdal said he plans to donate all net proceeds from the trophy’s sale to the National Institutes of Health to support research on athletes’ medical conditions, including brain injuries and CTE, chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

“A gifted football player won this trophy,” Tysdal said in a release. “We wanted to honor him by utilizing to benefit other players who need help.”

Salaam was a first-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears and was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year after a 1,000-yard rushing season. Knee and ankle injuries cut short his pro career.

The auction, conducted by SCP Auctions of Laguna Beach, Calif., is open and runs through Jan. 20. The company said it expects the Heisman to sell for more than $300,000.

Other Heisman’s have fetched six figures, including O.J. Simpson’s 1968 trophy for $255,000 and Charlie White’s 1979 trophy for $293,750.

  • Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains

    A recent study looked at the donated brains of former football players including professional, semi-professional, collegiate, and high school athletes. Researchers found a change in the brains of former NFL players, known as chronic traumatic encephalopathy or CTE. CTE is a progressive degenerative disease of the brain. Researchers found that of the 202 brains studied, nearly 88 percent of them had CTE. The results were more pronounced among former NFL players.

Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains

A recent study looked at the donated brains of former football players including professional, semi-professional, collegiate, and high school athletes. Researchers found a change in the brains of former NFL players, known as chronic traumatic encephalopathy or CTE. CTE is a progressive degenerative disease of the brain. Researchers found that of the 202 brains studied, nearly 88 percent of them had CTE. The results were more pronounced among former NFL players.

Meta Viers/McClatchy & The Cleveland Clinic

