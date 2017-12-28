Strong viewing numbers in KC for Mizzou, K-State bowls

More Videos 4:03 Raw video of K-State at Cactus Bowl Pause 2:46 Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing 2:09 Drew Lock talks Tom Herman mocking and loss 1:01 Watch: Body cam video shows Milwaukee cops pulling teens from burning car 1:05 Why you might 'bunch' charity giving 1:01 Dogs frolic in winter wonderland after record snow storm 3:42 Chiefs rookie QB Patrick Mahomes ready for first NFL start 2:50 Father speaks at prayer vigil for two daughters, his wife and a family friend killed in icy road crash 2:35 17 notable Trump moments of 2017 0:47 Devonte’ Graham on his first impressions of Silvio De Sousa Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Raw video of K-State at Cactus Bowl Raw footage from the Cactus Bowl as K-State players and fans celebrate their 35-17 win over UCLA. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle) Raw footage from the Cactus Bowl as K-State players and fans celebrate their 35-17 win over UCLA. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle) brader@wichitaeagle.com

Raw footage from the Cactus Bowl as K-State players and fans celebrate their 35-17 win over UCLA. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle) brader@wichitaeagle.com