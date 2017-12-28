Strong viewing numbers in KC for Mizzou, K-State bowls

Does Missouri football mean more to a Kansas City audience than St. Louis?
It did Wednesday on a percentage basis.
The Tigers’ loss to Texas on Wednesday night pulled a 9.6 rating in Kansas City and a 5.7 rating in St. Louis, according to ESPN.
The top markets for the game: Austin (18.4), Kansas City (9.6), Birmingham (6.9), Tulsa (6.5), Oklahoma City (6.0), San Antonio (6.0), St. Louis (5.7), Dallas-Fort Worth (5.7) and Houston (5.3).
The game earned a 2.1 national rating.
Kansas City was the top local market for the Cactus Bowl, drawing a 7.7 local rating for Kansas State’s victory over UCLA. With more than 3.2 million viewers, the game marked a 43 percent increase over the previous year’s Cactus Bowl that matched Baylor and Boise State.
