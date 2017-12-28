More Videos

Raw video of K-State at Cactus Bowl 4:03

Raw video of K-State at Cactus Bowl

Pause
Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing 2:46

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing

Drew Lock talks Tom Herman mocking and loss 2:09

Drew Lock talks Tom Herman mocking and loss

Watch: Body cam video shows Milwaukee cops pulling teens from burning car 1:01

Watch: Body cam video shows Milwaukee cops pulling teens from burning car

Why you might 'bunch' charity giving 1:05

Why you might 'bunch' charity giving

Dogs frolic in winter wonderland after record snow storm 1:01

Dogs frolic in winter wonderland after record snow storm

Chiefs rookie QB Patrick Mahomes ready for first NFL start 3:42

Chiefs rookie QB Patrick Mahomes ready for first NFL start

Father speaks at prayer vigil for two daughters, his wife and a family friend killed in icy road crash 2:50

Father speaks at prayer vigil for two daughters, his wife and a family friend killed in icy road crash

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

Devonte’ Graham on his first impressions of Silvio De Sousa 0:47

Devonte’ Graham on his first impressions of Silvio De Sousa

  • Raw video of K-State at Cactus Bowl

    Raw footage from the Cactus Bowl as K-State players and fans celebrate their 35-17 win over UCLA. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle)

Raw footage from the Cactus Bowl as K-State players and fans celebrate their 35-17 win over UCLA. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle) brader@wichitaeagle.com
Raw footage from the Cactus Bowl as K-State players and fans celebrate their 35-17 win over UCLA. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle) brader@wichitaeagle.com

College Sports

Strong viewing numbers in KC for Mizzou, K-State bowls

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

December 28, 2017 02:09 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Does Missouri football mean more to a Kansas City audience than St. Louis?

It did Wednesday on a percentage basis.

The Tigers’ loss to Texas on Wednesday night pulled a 9.6 rating in Kansas City and a 5.7 rating in St. Louis, according to ESPN.

The top markets for the game: Austin (18.4), Kansas City (9.6), Birmingham (6.9), Tulsa (6.5), Oklahoma City (6.0), San Antonio (6.0), St. Louis (5.7), Dallas-Fort Worth (5.7) and Houston (5.3).

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The game earned a 2.1 national rating.

Kansas City was the top local market for the Cactus Bowl, drawing a 7.7 local rating for Kansas State’s victory over UCLA. With more than 3.2 million viewers, the game marked a 43 percent increase over the previous year’s Cactus Bowl that matched Baylor and Boise State.

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Raw video of K-State at Cactus Bowl 4:03

Raw video of K-State at Cactus Bowl

Pause
Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing 2:46

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing

Drew Lock talks Tom Herman mocking and loss 2:09

Drew Lock talks Tom Herman mocking and loss

Watch: Body cam video shows Milwaukee cops pulling teens from burning car 1:01

Watch: Body cam video shows Milwaukee cops pulling teens from burning car

Why you might 'bunch' charity giving 1:05

Why you might 'bunch' charity giving

Dogs frolic in winter wonderland after record snow storm 1:01

Dogs frolic in winter wonderland after record snow storm

Chiefs rookie QB Patrick Mahomes ready for first NFL start 3:42

Chiefs rookie QB Patrick Mahomes ready for first NFL start

Father speaks at prayer vigil for two daughters, his wife and a family friend killed in icy road crash 2:50

Father speaks at prayer vigil for two daughters, his wife and a family friend killed in icy road crash

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

Devonte’ Graham on his first impressions of Silvio De Sousa 0:47

Devonte’ Graham on his first impressions of Silvio De Sousa

  • Drew Lock talks Tom Herman mocking and loss

    The Missouri quarterback discusses the loss to Texas and about being mocked by the opposing coach in Texas Bowl on Dec. 27, 2017.

Drew Lock talks Tom Herman mocking and loss

View More Video