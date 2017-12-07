Rockhurst advances in NCAA volleyball

Rockhurst dropped the first set to Flagler (Fla.) but roared back to take the final three in the NCAA Division II Women’s Volleyball Championship quarterfinals in Pensacola, Fla., 17-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-20.
The Hawks improved to 32-7 on the season and more importantly moved into the Final Four for the first time in school history.
Rockhurst will play in the semifinals on Friday night against Concordia-St. Paul (Minn).
Concordia-St.Paul beat New Haven (Conn.) in straight sets.
On the other side of the semifinals will be a match between Gannon (Penn.) and Florida Southern.
The championship game is set for Saturday at 5 p.m.
Coach Tracy Rietzke’s Rockhurst team is appearing in the postseason for the 24th time in his 30 seasons with the Hawks.
