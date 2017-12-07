College Sports

Rockhurst advances in NCAA volleyball

The Kansas City Star

December 07, 2017 08:56 PM

Rockhurst dropped the first set to Flagler (Fla.) but roared back to take the final three in the NCAA Division II Women’s Volleyball Championship quarterfinals in Pensacola, Fla., 17-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-20.

The Hawks improved to 32-7 on the season and more importantly moved into the Final Four for the first time in school history.

Rockhurst will play in the semifinals on Friday night against Concordia-St. Paul (Minn).

Concordia-St.Paul beat New Haven (Conn.) in straight sets.

On the other side of the semifinals will be a match between Gannon (Penn.) and Florida Southern.

The championship game is set for Saturday at 5 p.m.

Coach Tracy Rietzke’s Rockhurst team is appearing in the postseason for the 24th time in his 30 seasons with the Hawks.

