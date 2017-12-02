Central Missouri rallies in second half for Mineral Water Bowl win

It was a tale of two halves for Central Missouri in Saturday’s Mineral Water Bowl.
The Mules trailed by 12 points at halftime before they kicked it into high gear in the second half for a 38-28 victory over Minnesota Duluth in Excelsior Springs.
Central Missouri (9-3) scored first on a 24-yard pass from Brook Bolles to Blue Valley North grad Jovante Siglar in the first quarter. Minnesota Duluth quarterback John Larson threw two touchdown passes as the Bulldogs (9-3) took a 22-10 halftime lead.
The Mules trailed 28-17 in the third quarter when Jaylen Zachery returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown. Central Missouri took the lead on a 29-yard scoring pass from Bolles to Seth Hebert later in the quarter, and closed out the scoring on a 40-yard run by Bolles in the fourth quarter.
Gorillas pour it on in Live United Bowl
Pittsburg State scored 41 unanswered points in its 48-31 victory over Arkansas Tech on Saturday in the Live United Bowl in Texarkana, Ark.
The Gorillas (8-4) trailed 31-7 with 1:03 left in the second quarter before their scoring outburst.
Pittsburg State’s Michael Rose ran 21 times for 177 yards and three touchdowns in his final collegiate game. John Roderique entered the game with the Gorillas trailing 23-0 and completed 21 of 28 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns.
The Gorillas finished the game with 578 total yards, 312 yards on the ground and 266 passing.
Bryan Allen ran 22 times for 163 yards and two TDs for the Wonder Boys (8-4), but he had just five carries for 8 yards in the second half.
