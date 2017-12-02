Benedictine women’s soccer loses in NAIA national championship game

Benedictine’s quest for a national championship in women’s soccer came to an end on Saturday in the NAIA tournament final.
The Ravens lost to Spring Arbor (Mich.) in the national title game 2-0 in Orange Beach, Ala.
The game was tied 0-0 at the half. But Spring Arbor’s Bethany Balcer scored twice in the second half against what has been a very stubborn Ravens defense. Benedictine, though, was unable to answer with goals of its own.
Benedictine finished the season 19-3-3, while Spring Arbor captured the title at 24-1-1.
After winning the Heart of America Athletic Conference tournament, the Ravens beat Trinity Christian, University of Mobile, Martin Methodist, and William Carey in the NAIA tournament before losing in Saturday’s final.
Benedictine midfielder Rosie McShane was named the outstanding defensive player for the tournament. Joining McShane on the NAIA’s all-tournament team from Benedictine were: goalie Ashley Timmons, defenders Madison Sanders and Molly Schmidt, and forward Anna Romano.
