Former Kansas State athletic director John Currie is out at Tennessee

ESPN reported Friday morning that Tennessee and athletic director John Currie had agreed to part ways.
The move caps a tumultuous week at Tennessee. On Sunday, the school was poised to hire Greg Schiano as head football coach, but fans and boosters revolted and the offer was pulled.
Currie, who left after eight years as Kansas State’s athletic director for the Tennessee job just eight months ago, also was rebuffed after offers to Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy and North Carolina State’s Dave Doeren.
According to ESPN’s Brett McMurphy, Currie was prepared to hire Washington State’s Mike Leach, but university officials wouldn’t allow him to do so. Phillip Fulmer has been sabotaging search process in hopes to become Tennessee’s athletic director, McMurphy reported.
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
