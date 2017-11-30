Rockhurst soccer suffers tough defeat in national semifinals

Ninety minutes of soccer and then two overtime periods was not enough time to determine a winner between Rockhurst and Lynn (Fla.) on Thursday night in the NCAA Division II semifinals at Swope Soccer Village.
Extra-time penalty kicks would have to do that after the two teams played to a 0-0 tie after two 10-minute OT periods.
And those penalty kicks would prove heartbreaking for the Hawks.
Rockhurst missed on all three of its penalty kicks as Lynn took the 3-0 penalty-kick victory.
It was the fourth trip in five seasons, including three straight, to the national semifinals for Rockhurst, but the Hawks did not reach the final on any of those occasions.
Rockhurst finished the season 16-3-2. The Hawks won the Great Lakes Valley Conference title.
Lynn, 15-3-2, moves on to Saturday’s championship game (3 p.m.) and will face the winner of Thursday’s late game between Cal Poly Pomona and Charleston (W.Va.).
