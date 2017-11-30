Central Missouri advances to women’s soccer championship game

It was another shutout victory for the Central Missouri women’s soccer team.
But this shutout was bigger than all the others: It puts the Jennies just a victory away from a national championship and a unbeaten season.
Central Missouri topped Mercy (N.Y.) 3-0 on Thursday at Swope Soccer Village in the semifinals of NCAA Division II national tournament. And with the win, the Jennies improved 25-0-0. It was their 21st shutout of the season.
Once again Ana Dilkes was in goal pacing the Central Missouri defense. Dilkes made two saves in nine shots faced.
Never miss a local story.
Megan Woolley, Makayla Toth and Jada Scott each scored for the Jennies. It was Scott’s 18th goal of the season.
Central Missouri is seeking the women’s soccer program’s first-ever national championship.
The Jennies will play Carson-Newman (Tenn.) in the title game at noon on Saturday at Swope Soccer Village.
Carson-Newman downed UC-Colorado Springs 2-1 in Thursday’s other semifinal. Carson-Newman is 21-0-1 and ranked No. 2, behind top-ranked Central Missouri, in the Division II rankings.
Carson-Newman is also seeking its first national title.
Comments