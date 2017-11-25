College Sports

Fort Hays State falls in Division II football playoffs

Star news services

November 25, 2017 08:43 PM

Fort Hays State’s undefeated football season came to an end Saturday with a 31-21 loss to Ferris State in the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs in Hays, Kan.

The fourth-ranked Tigers (11-1), who trailed 10-0 at halftime, finally scored on a 66-yard run by Kenneth Iheme on the third play of the second half.

But the 10th-ranked Bulldogs (11-1) scored two touchdowns in the third quarter and added another in the fourth for a 31-7 lead.

Fort Hays State put 14 points on the scoreboard in the final minute of the game. Iheme broke loose for an 81-yard touchdown run. He rushed for 162 yards in the game.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Tigers recovered an onside kick, and Monterio Burchfield caught a 4-yard TD pass from Jacob Mezera for the game’s final score.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Kansas hoops has second game with 7 players in double figures

    Kansas head basketball coach Bill Self comments on the team’s second game with seven players in double figures.

Kansas hoops has second game with 7 players in double figures

Kansas hoops has second game with 7 players in double figures 1:06

Kansas hoops has second game with 7 players in double figures
After win over Arkansas, MU's Drew Lock was most excited he has ever been after a game 3:26

After win over Arkansas, MU's Drew Lock was most excited he has ever been after a game
Barry Odom: Mizzou's win over Arkansas was 'ugly' 11:41

Barry Odom: Mizzou's win over Arkansas was 'ugly'

View More Video