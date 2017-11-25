Fort Hays State falls in Division II football playoffs

Fort Hays State’s undefeated football season came to an end Saturday with a 31-21 loss to Ferris State in the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs in Hays, Kan.
The fourth-ranked Tigers (11-1), who trailed 10-0 at halftime, finally scored on a 66-yard run by Kenneth Iheme on the third play of the second half.
But the 10th-ranked Bulldogs (11-1) scored two touchdowns in the third quarter and added another in the fourth for a 31-7 lead.
Fort Hays State put 14 points on the scoreboard in the final minute of the game. Iheme broke loose for an 81-yard touchdown run. He rushed for 162 yards in the game.
The Tigers recovered an onside kick, and Monterio Burchfield caught a 4-yard TD pass from Jacob Mezera for the game’s final score.
