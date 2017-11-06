Michael Porter Jr. makes AP preseason All-America team, Devonté Graham receives votes

0:49 David Beaty: KU fans have 'got every right to be' disappointed after Baylor loss Pause

1:02 Athletic department cuts in Missouri: 5 things to know

2:44 Self on MU: “The most anticipated exhibition game in the history of exhibition games”

4:53 Kevin Puryear on Border War: 'Hopefully it'll be a great environment'

1:11 A look back to 2012: The last time KU and Mizzou met on the hardwood

2:16 Trump on Texas shooting victims' families: We will never leave their side

6:17 These airports are kings of convenience. Here's how KCI stacks up

1:19 MONDAY UPDATE: Sutherland Springs Church Shooting: What we know now

7:15 Alex Smith on loss to Cowboys and getting pressured into end zone celebration