File photo.
File photo.
File photo.

College Sports

Fort Hays State beats Northwest Missouri State to win MIAA football crown

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

November 04, 2017 5:02 PM

The MIAA has a new football champion…Fort Hays State.

The Tigers defeated Northwest Missouri State 13-12 on Saturday in Maryville, Mo., to continue its perfect season (10-0) and capture its first conference title since joining the MIAA in 2006.

The loss for Northwest Missouri State comes a week after the two-time defending NCAA Division II champion Bearcats saw their 38-game winning streak end at Pittsburg State. They’ve lost two straight for the first time since 2001.

The Bearcats had won or shared the last four MIAA championships.

Saturday, Fort Hays opened a 13-3 lead in the fourth quarter on Jacob Merza’s 66-yard touchdown pass to Harley Hazlett.

Northwest (8-2) answered with its only touchdown of the game, a 21-yard pass from Jonathan Brown to Quincy Woods.

The Bearcats then forced Fort Hays into a fourth down from the Tigers’ 12. Fort Hays took a safety to make it 13-12 and came up with an interception on the final play.

One week remains in the MIAA regular season.

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Mizzou wide receiver Emanuel Hall after beating Florida: 'We needed an SEC win'

    Missouri's wide receiver discusses the Tigers last three games and strong quarterback play following the Tigers victory over Florida on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.

Mizzou wide receiver Emanuel Hall after beating Florida: 'We needed an SEC win'

Mizzou wide receiver Emanuel Hall after beating Florida: 'We needed an SEC win' 3:09

Mizzou wide receiver Emanuel Hall after beating Florida: 'We needed an SEC win'
David Beaty: KU fans have 'got every right to be' disappointed after Baylor loss 0:49

David Beaty: KU fans have 'got every right to be' disappointed after Baylor loss
David Beaty strongly states 2015 KU team he inherited 'not close' to 2017 Baylor talent-wise 0:45

David Beaty strongly states 2015 KU team he inherited 'not close' to 2017 Baylor talent-wise

View More Video